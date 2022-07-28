Carlsbad unveils dog park, other amenities at Poinsettia Park

CARLSBAD — A long-awaited dog park and upgrades to Poinsettia Park are complete.

The city held a ribbon cutting on July 27 to celebrate the latest dog park, new restrooms and 32 additional parking spaces adjacent to the pickleball courts on the park’s east end. The amenities were part of upgrades approved by the City Council in 2016 for projects at Poinsettia and Aviara parks, although this latest project was approved in 2018.

Kyle Lancaster, the city’s parks and recreation director, said the project’s total cost is less than $2.8 million.

“This third dog park to the city’s inventory will be a great addition in meeting the community’s expressed needs,” Lancaster said.

Lancaster said the city installed two sections within the new dog park — a 20,000-square foot area for larger dogs and a 7,700-square foot one for smaller canines. Both areas are fitted with agility equipment, drinking fountains and seating.

Bathrooms were added to manage the high use of the pickleball and tennis courts, along with 32 parking spots, including four electrical vehicle chargers and two handicapped spots.

The Poinsettia project had several components, including a large playground on the north end near another parking lot, a new athletic field to the west and pickleball courts. The original location for the dog park was a drainage basin on the west end, but public outcry led to the city swapping locations.

In 2017, neighboring residents were upset that a dog park would eradicate a beloved bowl or drainage basin, which was one of the only open spaces left in the park where kids could play. The area also consists of an all-purpose field, baseball diamonds, two basketball and several tennis courts.

Original plans also called for a 30,000-square-foot community center, but it was scrapped due to its size and parking requirements. Changes to the center and dog park delayed the plan at Poinsettia, while Avaira finished on schedule.

The 42-acre park is one of the most used in the city due to its amenities and residential location. The pickleball courts are packed daily, while youth and adult recreational sports fill the fields. The park also hosts three concerts each as part of the city’s TGIF Concert in the Park series.