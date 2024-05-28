Carlsbad seeks applicants to fill vacant Planning Commission seat

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Planning Commission is seeking local applicants to fill a seat left vacant by former Vice Chair Kevin Sabellico earlier this month, with Commissioner Roy Meenes named the new vice chair in the meantime.

District 4 City Councilmember Teresa Acosta will nominate one of the applicants on June 25. At the meeting, the majority of the council must approve the nomination.

Carlsbad’s planning department is accepting applications until noon on June 7. Applications are available on the city’s website at carlsbad.ca.gov and in person at the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive.

To qualify, applicants must be Carlsbad residents and registered voters. They must also be able to attend regular meetings on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 5 p.m. The commission holds public hearings on matters related to land use, including zone changes, development permits, the General Plan, specific plans, the Local Coastal Program and more.

Commissioners unanimously agreed earlier this month to appoint Meenes, who is in his second term on the commission, as the new Vice Chair until the appointment process circles back around in January.

Commissioner Joseph Stine noted that Meenes previously served as vice chair but didn’t get to fully experience the role since it was during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it’s long overdue. He’s level-headed, he knows the process, and I believe he’d do a good job,” Stine said.

Meenes agreed to accept the designation.

“I think that, given the short time that we have between now and December, I’m more than willing to step up to the plate if that’s what the commission and other commissioners feel comfortable with,” Meenes said.

Sabellico announced his resignation from the commission and his decision to withdraw from the City Council District 2 race on May 8.

In neighboring Encinitas, former Planning Commissioner Kevin Doyle also decided to run for City Council, leaving his post as chairman when his term ended in mid-March. William Brent Whitteker was appointed to fill Doyle’s position.