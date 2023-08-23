Carlsbad second grader’s art, jewelry creates local buzz

CARLSBAD — A local second-grade student’s artwork has generated a buzz around town and online after she launched a virtual art gallery and started displaying her works at a Carlsbad boutique.

Earlier this summer, Beatrix “Bee” Eisenman, 7, began selling her artwork and jewelry at Adore Boutique at The Forums in Carlsbad and online through her “Bee Art Museum.”

For years, the bubbly youngster, a student at Aviara Oaks Elementary School, has been a natural artist, using various disciplines to bring her creations to life. From paints and resin molds to beads and seashells, Bee’s Japanese heritage is her artistic inspiration.

Bee’s enthusiasm and talent weren’t developed through years of training or classes but rather through her natural desire to express herself.

“It’s fun,” Bee said.

Bee’s father, Sasha Eisenman, said his daughter has long enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting various rocks and shells for her art. That is when she’s not boogie boarding with her brother Axel.

One day, Bee and her mother, Mina Eisenman, a Japanese jewelry designer, were walking past Adore Boutique when Bee darted into the store and began looking at the offerings. Bee noticed other artists had their work on display for customers, so she decided it was the path for her.

Bee, with the help of her parents, rented a shelf near the entrance of the local art gallery and filled it with kimono fabric necklaces, ocean-themed resin coasters and animals crafted from iron-pressed beads.

Bee keeps busy and is quick with her work, estimating her projects take about three hours to get her materials settled into the resin before allowing 24 hours to fully dry.

“She’s always been pretty much doing some kind of artwork,” Sasha Eisenman said. “In the last year, we we’re like maybe people would like to buy some. We’ve been selling quite a lot privately.”

Bee and her mother set up an Etsy online store and launched a new Candy Calypso jewelry line.

But like any 7-year-old, Bee has other hobbies. When not creating art, Bee enjoys boogie boarding, ice skating and anything to do with the snow. Over the summer, Bee took an ice skating class at Ice Town and is now starting regular lessons. In school, Bee’s favorite subject is P.E.