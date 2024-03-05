Carlsbad reminds residents to spring ahead, stay safe

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad has a couple of reminders for its residents, including setting clocks ahead this week for daylight savings time in preparation for the March 19 spring equinox.

The city recommended setting clocks ahead one hour on Saturday evening and going to bed at a “normal” bedtime. Missing an hour of sleep might sound like nothing, but what about millions of people losing that hour, all on the same day?

Research showed that traffic fatalities nationwide increased by 6% the week following the “spring forward” time change. Most of those occur in the morning hours, according to the city.

“Get plenty of sleep on Sunday night to ensure you’re rested and ready for the week,” city officials said.

Other daylight-savings time reminders include adjusting automatic timer-controlled lights inside and outside your home; trimming landscaping to improve visibility; checking automatic sprinklers to make sure you’re watering during times when the water is least likely to evaporate (usually dusk to dawn); and being mindful of rain in the forecast and being ready to turn sprinklers off as needed.

In the spirit of Easter, Carlsbad’s EGGstravaganza event is scheduled for March 30 at Poinsettia Community Park.

The event features face-painting, crafts, and an egg scramble, where kids race to collect candy-filled eggs.

The egg scramble will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or until eggs run out. One field will be designated for children ages 6 and over, who want to race for their eggs and an identical one will be for children ages 5 and under.

There is also a non-competitive field for children with special needs and for families wanting to pose for photos.

The city advises using activity cards to avoid lines during the event. Five-dollar unlimited, fun-zone wristbands can be purchased in advance at city community centers.

Cards can be divided among multiple children for all the activities; however, wristbands are per person.

Both cards and wristbands can be purchased at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

— Calavera Hills Community Center, 2997 Glasgow Drive;

— Stagecoach Community Center, 3420 Camino de los Coches;

— Alga Norte Aquatics Center, 6565 Alicante Road;

— Pine Avenue Community Center, 3209 Harding Street.

No registration is needed to attend the event.