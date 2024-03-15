Carlsbad police offers tips to safeguard home during spring break

CARLSBAD — Due to a recent spike in home burglaries, city and law enforcement officials have shared home security tips as spring break hits full swing.

In December, Carlsbad police investigated at least five residential burglaries with similar styles of gaining access to homes by breaking glass windows or doors in the rear of the house.

Unlike much of the property crime in Carlsbad, which is opportunistic (doors and windows left unlocked, open garage doors, and valuables left in plain sight in cars), these recent thefts target homes where people are on vacation or out for the night.

“Community members in Carlsbad have expressed concern about a recent uptick in residential burglaries, which appear to be part of an organized ring targeting high-value items that are easy to turn around and sell,” the city said. “An empty house can become a prime target for an opportunist burglar. The city of Carlsbad Police Department suggests taking proactive steps to safeguard your home so that you can enjoy peace of mind while on vacation knowing that your belongings are protected.”

The following is a list of home security tips provided by the city:

Consider installing a home security system with cameras, motion sensors and alarms. Many systems allow remote monitoring through smartphone apps;

Install outdoor surveillance cameras with multiple angles, including back door coverage (not just doorbells);

Install motion-activated lights around the perimeter of your home to deter burglars and increase visibility at night;

Set timers for your indoor lights to turn on and off at different times. This creates the illusion that someone is home, deterring potential burglars;

Inform trusted neighbors or friends about your vacation plans. They can keep an eye on your property, collect your mail, and alert you if anything seems amiss;

Make sure all doors and windows are securely locked before you leave. Consider installing deadbolts, security bars, or smart locks for added protection;

Contact the post office and newspaper delivery to hold your mail and deliveries while you’re away. A buildup of mail or newspapers is a clear sign that nobody is home;

Store valuable items such as jewelry, electronics, and important documents in a safe or lockbox;

If you have a security company monitoring your home, inform them of your vacation plans so they can keep a closer eye on your property;

Lock your garage and any vehicles left behind. Consider disconnecting automatic garage door openers to prevent remote hacking;

Do not hide keys outside a home. Instead, leave keys with a trusted neighbor. Tell them about your vacation plans, leaving a number to be reached in an emergency;

Avoid posting about your vacation on social media until after you return. Broadcasting your absence can make your home a target for burglars;

If possible, hire a housesitter to stay at your home while you’re away. This provides an added layer of security and ensures someone is present to respond to emergencies.

Authorities advised that if you are out of town and your surveillance camera catches suspicious activity, don’t call 9-1-1. Call the Carlsbad Police non-emergency line at 442-339-2197.

More information on home security can be found at www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/police/community-information/crime-prevention/home-security.

More information on crime prevention can be found at www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/police/community-information/crime-prevention.