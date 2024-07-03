Carlsbad approves railroad trenching agreement with SANDAG, NCTD

CARLSBAD — The city of Carlsbad is working with NCTD and SANDAG to pursue grant funding to begin lowering and double-tracking the local railroad line through downtown Carlsbad.

The city had already reserved $5.22 million in funding to contribute to preliminary studies and design work for the Carlsbad Village Railroad Trench Project during the 2023-2024 fiscal year, to be used as a match in local funds.

Through the newly approved agreement, SANDAG will lead the efforts to acquire grant funding for the project.

The city will retain exclusive control over its portion of the funds until they must be spent, according to City Manager Scott Chadwick. The $5.22 million does not require voter approval, according to the city attorney, as it is allowed by Proposition H.

Prop H requires voter approval for city projects that expect to spend over $1 million to acquire property within city limits or improve property owned, leased or controlled by the city.

“The trenching project as our office understands it does not involve the acquisition of the tracks and does not contemplate that we will own, lease or control the tracks,” said City Attorney Cindie McMahon. “Hence for that reason, Proposition H would not apply to the project.”

SANDAG expects Carlsbad train traffic to double by 2035. To accommodate this increased ridership, the plan is to build a second set of trains through northern Carlsbad, creating 8.6 miles of double tracks, with 100 trains expected to travel through the city daily.

Together, SANDAG, NCTD and the city are considering lowering the railroad tracks below street level to separate trains from street traffic and address safety concerns. The project would lower and double-track the rail line from Carlsbad Village Station across Tamarack Avenue.

According to SANDAG, the preliminary studies and design phase for this project are expected to cost $26.1 million alone, and NCTD estimates that the total project cost will be approximately $560 million.

The agreement supports the city’s five-year strategic plan objectives, which include working with SANDAG and NCTD on the project.