Canyon Crest dance dept wraps up year with ‘Bloom’ performance

REGION — The dance department at Canyon Crest Academy wrapped up its final show of the year, “Bloom,” which included student dancers and choreographers along with original works by guest artists Sara Celaya, Odessa Mae Uno and Dance Director Janine Romagnoli.

The performance lineup featured presentations by the Hip Hop Club, K-pop Club, PE/Dance taught by Katie Boyle, Intro II, Intermediate/Advanced Dance and Conservatory programs. Approximately 130 dancers took part in the performance.

Every ticket sold to watch the show contributed directly to supporting the dance department.

“I think it’s enjoyable to choreograph and work with dancers of different abilities,” said junior Eli Denning.

The dance program at Canyon Crest Academy is part of the school’s seven disciplines that students can participate in, which include cinema, dance, visual arts, humanities, instrumental music and theatre.

“My favorite part is getting to be in the student dance piece,” said senior Isabella Pavan about the show. “It’s fun to act as a mentor.”

The school’s Dance Conservatory extends Envision’s daytime program, offering personalized instruction for advanced dancers. It promotes excellence, creativity and social awareness, encouraging students to think critically while creating new works exploring various themes.

In this specific production, students were urged to “bloom” into their fullest potential and allow it to fuel their choreography.

“My favorite part of choreographing is the creative freedom that I have and how open the students were to the style of dance I wanted to teach them,” said junior Aria Khaitan.

Featuring a wide array of dance styles and addressing pertinent contemporary themes, the show challenged students to deeply consider the messages conveyed through their dances.

“This show in particular is awesome because the dancers choreograph their own dances, choose their own costumes, and create their lighting, and I get to see their ideas come to life as I guide them,” Romagnoli said. “I remind them that they are enough. I want them to feel secure in the way they are and work their best. That every single body is different, and they don’t need to change.”