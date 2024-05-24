MiraCosta College’s affordable housing program leads to jobs

OCEANSIDE — Marisol Martinez is one of the first success stories from MiraCosta College’s new affordable housing management certificate program.

Martinez, a stay-at-home mother to four children, was in the program’s first cohort, which began in August. Students who complete the free program receive a certification in affordable housing management, which prepares them to enter the workforce for management jobs in affordable housing.

When she completed the course, Martinez applied for a temporary job as a leasing agent through a staffing agency. She was placed at Azure Point, a 55-and-older community in Encinitas.

Martinez continued to apply for permanent positions and was offered a job at another facility two weeks later. She told her supervisor at Azure Point, who countered with a permanent job offer as an assistant manager.

Martinez happily accepted the offer for a well-paying job close to her home.

“It’s ideal,” she said. “I’m definitely learning and I’m preparing myself faster for a property manager position.”

Martinez is one of many students whose lives have been changed by the affordable housing managing program, which was created through a unique collaboration between MiraCosta College’s Short Term Vocational Program, ConAm Management Corporation, and the San Diego Housing Federation, a regional affordable housing advocate.

Thanks to a recent $80,000 state grant, MiraCosta College offered to pay the tuition for 30 students from the affordable housing management classes to continue and complete three real estate exam preparation courses at the MiraCosta College Technology Career Institute.

To obtain a certificate from the program, students must complete two four-week courses offered in a hybrid and online format. Each course is limited to 20 students so learners can complete the certificate as a cohort.

Future paid internships are being developed through a collaboration with the San Diego Housing Federation and the San Diego Workforce Partnership.

Since its launch in fall 2022, the program has graduated 55 students. Adult learners represented 76% of the students, 69% were people of color, and 84% were female.

For more information, contact Erica Duran at [email protected]. Fall registration will begin Aug. 19, and students can register by visiting www.miracosta.edu and searching for the fall 2024 at surf.miracosta.edu.