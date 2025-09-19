California Senate moves forward on sweepstakes ban while online gambling debate continues

The California Senate has taken a significant step in reshaping the state’s gaming landscape. With a unanimous 36-0 vote, lawmakers advanced Bill AB 831, a measure that would prohibit sweepstakes-style casinos and daily fantasy sports platforms. The bill now heads to the Assembly, where it is expected to receive similar support before reaching Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The legislation, introduced through a “gut-and-amend” process, modifies existing law rather than creating new provisions from scratch. That procedural choice allowed the bill to move swiftly, avoiding some of the longer debates that often delay controversial issues. So far, the measure has faced little resistance inside the Capitol, where a Democratic supermajority dominates both chambers.

Despite the political momentum, the legislation has sparked conversations beyond Sacramento. Questions about the future of online gambling in California remain very much alive, even as sweepstakes operators face the likelihood of an outright ban. Many observers point out that while the state has yet to regulate iGaming locally, residents still have access to safe and secure platforms operating elsewhere, keeping the debate relevant and active.

Tribal perspectives and industry pushback

Tribal casinos remain at the heart of gaming conversations within the state. For many years, California tribes have held dominance over brick-and-mortar casino operations via federal law, and their interests are often guiding factors in state decisions. In this instance, by far most tribal voices support AB 831 as it would be a channel to reinforce their long-established exclusivity on any form of legal gambling.

Not all tribal representatives agree. Some believe that the bill will have a more significant negative impact on smaller and less economically secure tribes by imposing more limitations on attempts to generate new forms of revenue. These are the same groups who, along with SPGA- Social and Promotional Games Association, and SGLA- Social Gaming Leadership Alliance, protested against this bill.

Those organizations say that sweepstakes and daily fantasy sports are a popular, innovative form of entertainment that can run parallel with tribal gaming. Banning them does not take into account the consumers’ demand for the product and will only channel more players to unregulated markets. So far, those arguments have done little to slow the legislation’s progress.

Strong rhetoric after Senate vote

Following the Senate’s overwhelming approval, Victor Rocha, Conference Chair of the Indian Gaming Association, did not mince words. Posting on X, Rocha dismissed opposition efforts as ineffective and promised that tribes would continue pressing their case on other regulatory fronts. His remarks highlight just how competitive the state’s gambling environment has become, even with consensus in the legislature.

For now, the bill’s advancement leaves the SPGA and SGLA with limited options. They may continue lobbying in the Assembly, though the bipartisan support already shown in the Senate suggests an uphill battle. At the same time, some industry leaders hint at exploring legal strategies if the measure becomes law.

Court challenges already underway

Even before AB 831 reaches the governor’s desk, sweepstakes-style platforms are facing scrutiny in court. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a civil lawsuit against Stake.us and several of its suppliers, arguing that their operations violate state law. The case underscores the state’s determination to enforce restrictions while legislators update the legal framework.

Notably, the latest amendments to AB 831 clarified that mainstream promotional sweepstakes, such as contests run by national brands or charitable groups, will not be affected. That change sought to avoid confusion about everyday promotions, ensuring the law targets only sweepstakes casinos and daily fantasy sports providers.

Governor Newsom’s role

If the bill clears the Assembly, final approval rests with Governor Gavin Newsom. While Attorney General Bonta has publicly equated daily fantasy sports with betting, Newsom’s office did not endorse that view when it was first expressed. Whether he signs AB 831 without hesitation or seeks additional changes remains an open question, though many insiders expect him to approve the legislation.

Newsom has historically taken careful approaches to gaming issues between the interests of tribes, state revenues, and public opinion. Signing AB 831 would fit his administration’s efforts to make sure that gambling in California stays on the tight leash of regulation and happens through established, accountable operators.

The wider debate about online gambling

While legislators move against the sweepstakes platforms, the broader discussion of iGaming in California keeps gaining momentum. This state happens to be one of the largest markets that has not yet been tapped by regulated online gambling, and most industry observers think it is only a matter of time before serious proposals come up.

They say such a regulated system would bring in new revenue and improve consumer protections. Rather than pushing its players out, California can make a legal, transparent, and locally managed option available. Until then, people will keep going to the outside platforms, many of which independent reviewers and industry experts say are safe and secure.

Reality raises the intricacy of California’s gaming policy. The state seeks, simultaneously, to close all loopholes and eliminate any forms of gaming that may undermine the existing structures purported by lawmakers to be in place, while the undeniable demand for online gambling continues to exist. This demand has only increased ever since neighboring states have moved ahead with the same.

What comes next

The unanimous Senate vote signals a strong likelihood that AB 831 will become law. Yet the measure represents only one chapter in California’s long-running debate over gambling. As the Assembly takes up the bill and courts weigh parallel lawsuits, pressure is building for a more comprehensive conversation about the future of online gaming in the state.

For now, sweepstakes platforms face an uncertain future, while daily fantasy sports operators could soon find themselves shut out of the California market. At the same time, the discussion about regulated online gambling is far from over. With voters increasingly open to digital gaming and the promise of new revenue streams, the odds suggest that California’s gambling story is still unfolding.