Brooks Street pool renovations scheduled for next year

OCEANSIDE – The Brooks Street Swim Center is getting a million-dollar makeover.

The Oceanside City Council recently approved a $1.1 million contract with California Waters Development, Inc, of Yorba Linda, to design and perform renovation work at the Brooks Street pool.

The pool first opened in 1976 and has since undergone several renovations over the years.

The last major renovation project at Brooks Street was the plastering of the main and wading pools in 2011. A few years later, in 2014, a needs assessment was conducted to determine additional renovations.

This year, the city received both state and county grants to continue funding pool operations. The city will use $600,000 from a state grant, $289,000 from a county grant, and $211,000 from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the renovations.

The scope of the renovation work will include the replacement of the pool’s deck, re-plastering of the main and wading pools, replacing pool mechanical equipment and other improvements mandated by California’s building code and the state Department of Environmental Health.

An additional $124,340 was pulled from the city’s park fees fund and another $75,659 from ARPA to pay for additional staff time and contingency costs, bringing the overall project cost to about $1.3 million.

Construction is expected to be completed by next summer, which means the pool will be closed between January and June 2023.

“Operations will be temporarily moved over to the Marshall Street Swim Center,” said Senior Civil Engineer Darra Woods.

California Waters Development, the company hired for the project, was also responsible for the recent re-plastering of the main and wade pools at the Marshall Street Swim Center.