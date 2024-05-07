Boys and Girls Clubs to end on-campus programs at Oceanside schools

OCEANSIDE — Beginning next school year, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside will no longer provide before- and after-school programs on Oceanside Unified School District campuses.

According to OUSD Communications Director Donald Bendz, the school district requested proposals from vendors this year due to the growth of its Before and After School Enrichment Program. Sixteen groups, including some nationally known organizations, submitted proposals to serve as the program’s vendors.

The Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside, which currently operates programs at Laurel Elementary, Libby Elementary, Jefferson and King Middle Schools, did not make the cut for next year.

Bendz said the district reviews its business contracts with vendors and periodically requires them to resubmit bid proposals “to ensure that the public’s money is being spent wisely.”

“After a clear and fair process, OUSD identified the best providers to support the health, safety, and education of our students at the most reasonable cost,” Bendz said via email.

For the last 17 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside has provided on-campus programming throughout the district, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CEO Jodi Diamond.

“During those years, we offered wraparound services that included academics, enrichment, mentoring, character and leadership development, sports and fitness, and, of course, a safe, supervised environment,” Diamond said via email. “We have also had a long-standing focus on the whole child and have provided the social and emotional support they need to succeed in school and life.”

Instead, the district chose BASE to run all its elementary before- and after-school programs, while STAAR and ARC will handle the middle schools.

BASE, founded by Denise and Corie Base, two former Cal State San Marcos human development students, is currently a partner of Oceanside Unified. The organization offers before- and after-school programs at several elementary school sites, including Foussat, Ivey Ranch, McAuliffe, Nichols, Pablo Tac, Palmquist and South Oceanside Elementary Schools, plus Stuart Mesa, a K-8 base school on Camp Pendleton.

According to its website, the program offers services through three main components: academics, athletics and creative enrichment.

STAAR, a local organization that bases its model on emphasizing academics and role models, also currently works with students through its program at Lincoln Middle School. ARC, a larger Southern California-based organization, currently provides services at Chavez Middle School.

While the Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside is disappointed that the organization won’t be on OUSD campuses next year, Diamond said the change presents an opportunity to boost services at the Townsite clubhouse, which has offered a free after-school program for the last 72 years.

The Townsite clubhouse also offers a STEM lab, a performing arts center and a culinary arts teaching kitchen.

“We have a unique culinary work readiness program and recently purchased a food truck so that teens can apply for paid internships,” Diamond said.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside will host a barbecue on June 1 at its Townsite clubhouse at 401 Country Club Lane to celebrate the new work readiness program while using its newly renovated gym and indoor soccer area.

“We are also working with the San Diego Regional Center to offer increased services to children with disabilities,” Diamond added.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside is also expanding its programming for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten-aged children and increasing enrollment for other age groups to prevent summer learning loss through its summer camp program. Summer camp runs from June 10 to Aug. 9 and costs $125 weekly, with scholarships available to families.

“For over 72 years, we have profoundly impacted youth and our community, and we look forward to continuing this critical work,” Diamond said. “As you know, youth need the academic and social-emotional support we provide more than ever.”