Man’s body found underwater at Three Sisters Falls

DESCANSO — A volunteer search team looking for a 27-year-old man who went missing last week while swimming in a natural pool at a popular hiking spot near Julian found a submerged body today.

Divers made the discovery shortly before 1:30 p.m. in a pool underneath Three Sisters Falls in Descanso, the area where the missing hiker had last been seen, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes, sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

The sheriff’s Julian substation received a call at around 5 p.m. Friday reporting that two people were swimming in the falls and one swimmer had not resurfaced. Searchers, including personnel in a sheriff’s helicopter, scoured the area over the next three days in hopes of finding him alive.

During the effort, authorities closed the waterfall area and adjacent trails. The area has been reopened, Amavisca said.

Authorities advise hikers to exercise extreme caution when visiting the scenic area, which has been the site of many serious accidents, including a woman’s fatal fall from a footpath alongside the waterfalls on June 8.

“This trail is extremely strenuous, and it is not for beginners,” Amavisca said.