Collagen is the structural protein that keeps skin firm, smooth, and resilient, and we start losing it earlier than most people realize. The process begins as early as our late teens or early twenties, gradually leading to skin that looks less bouncy, more textured, and increasingly prone to fine lines. The good news is that modern aesthetic treatments are highly effective at slowing and reversing that process. Here are three of the best.

SkinPen Microneedling

Microneedling works by creating a series of controlled micro-injuries in the skin, triggering the body’s natural healing response and stimulating the production of both collagen and elastin. The result is not just firmer skin; patients also see improvements in texture, a reduction in acne scarring, softer fine lines, and a more even, luminous tone.

“My personal favorite treatment ever,” says Teresa, a registered nurse at Coastal Medical Aesthetics. “Along with stimulating collagen, you get even skin texture and an amazing glow. I genuinely recommend it to everyone.”

Sculptra

Unlike traditional dermal fillers that add volume directly, Sculptra is a biostimulator, or an injectable that works by stimulating the skin’s own fibroblasts to produce collagen at a more youthful rate. Volume is restored gradually as the body replenishes its own natural collagen, which means results look refreshed rather than filled.

Tretinoin

Not all collagen support happens in a treatment room. For patients who want to maintain and extend their results at home, tretinoin remains one of the most clinically supported topical options available. As a prescription-strength retinoid, it works at a deeper level than over-the-counter retinol products, improving cell turnover to address fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture over time.

“Consistency is key when it comes to tretinoin,” Teresa notes, “but the results are worth the wait.” Patients considering tretinoin should speak with a provider to determine the appropriate formulation and strength for their skin.

Building a Protocol That Works

The most effective approach to collagen stimulation is rarely a single treatment, but a layered strategy. “Pair these treatments with clinically backed skincare such as TNS Advanced Serum, which is proven to improve the appearance of sagging skin,” says Alana, a registered nurse at Coastal Medical Aesthetics. “Together, microneedling, Sculptra, and a strong at-home routine create a more comprehensive foundation for long- erm skin health.”

At Coastal Medical Aesthetics in San Diego, the team works with each patient to build a personalized plan based on their skin, their goals, and their timeline. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit coastalmedi.com or call (858) 353-7171. The clinic is located at 3435 Del Mar Heights Road, Suite D6-A, San Diego, CA 92130.