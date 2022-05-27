Oceanside amateur photography contest winners

OCEANSIDE — The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library’s 2nd annual Amateur Photography Contest ended May 15, and the winners, runners-up and honorable mentions have been selected.

The theme of the contest was “Capturing Your City: Urban Life,” and the public was invited to share everyday encounters and random events in public spaces that best represent Oceanside to each participant.

The winners for the Amateur Photography Contest Adults 21-and-over category is Shawn Daniels, with “Only in O’side,” a photo of activity on The Strand.

The winner in the Teens/Young Adult ages 14-to-20 category is Alice Villa with “Reading in the Peace,” taken at the Civic Center fountain.

In the youth, ages up-to-13 category, the winner was Annika Akin with “Harbor Swing,” taken at Camp Pendleton Park.

Visit https://osidefriends.wixsite.com/contest/overallwinners or oplfriends.org to see all the winners and other entries.

The chosen images will be displayed at the Oceanside Civic Center and Mission Branch Libraries; at Jane and Evie’s Used Books, the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library bookstore; and featured on the contest website and in the Friends quarterly See Gull newsletter.

The mission of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library is to support and promote the services and resources of the Oceanside Public Library through community involvement, volunteer activities, and fundraising. For information about the Friends, visit oplfriends.org or call (760) 435-5560.