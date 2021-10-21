Acupuncture practitioner takes on chronic pain

While not new to Southern California, Dr. Jennifer Antoine is new to the area in her acupuncture practice, Acupuncture Wellness of Poway. Dr. Antoine moved to Poway in 2011 while an active-duty Marine. She spent six years stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Marine Recruit Training Battalion before retiring after 20 years of service in 2017.

Upon retirement, she embarked on a new profession and began her doctorate program in Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine at Pacific College of Health and Science in San Diego. While her practice name refers to Poway as its home, she recently opened a satellite clinic in San Marcos, located behind Restaurant Row on San Marcos Boulevard.

At AWP, Dr. Antoine infuses traditional acupuncture treatments with cutting-age therapies to help her patients heal when it comes to chronic pain and otherwise “helpless or hopeless” cases. As an acupuncture practitioner, she takes on chronic pain such as low back pain and sciatica, migraines, anxiety and body pain, plantar fasciitis and other injuries. She also tackles peripheral neuropathy, regardless of whether its cause is diabetic or chemotherapy-induced or brought on by another cause. Autoimmune and neurological conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, IBS, Bell’s palsy and shingles have an equal success rate with treatment at Acupuncture Wellness.

In addition to acupuncture, Dr. Antoine uses ATP Resonance BioTherapy TM, which is a low-level electrical current that is delivered to a certain location in the body to relieve pain, as well as electro-acupuncture to treat chronic pain and various symptoms. Since different frequencies have direct effects on the body, they can instantly change the body’s chemistry, leading to reduced inflammation and pain.

Acupuncture treatment at Acupuncture Wellness is quick and painless; you can be in and out of the office in just 30 minutes.

If you have any symptoms listed above and you’re interested to learn more about how Acupuncture Wellness can help you, contact Dr. Antoine and her staff today to schedule a consultation. Mentioning this article qualifies you for her New Patient discount. She can be reached at (858) 312-9319 or powayacu.com for more information or to schedule a new patient exam.