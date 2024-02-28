A new chapter for animals in San Diego

San Diego Humane Society, the region’s largest safety net for animals, recently launched an exciting new chapter for animal welfare in our community. In addition to reopening a renovated Adoptions Center at the organization’s San Diego Campus, they also announced an ambitious philanthropy effort to raise $250M as part of More Humane: The Campaign for Animals. Together, these milestones represent the organization’s commitment to creating a future that’s safe for animals throughout San Diego.

The new and improved Adoptions Center reopened in February after nearly two years of construction. The space has been completely transformed into a state-of-the-art facility that was designed to improve the comfort and wellbeing of the resident pets as well as deliver a better guest experience. The center, which will house roughly 10,000 animals every year, is an incredible leap forward in animal care, featuring more outdoor spaces for dogs and cats, calming enhancements to the enclosures and a dedicated space for small animals.

These fully customized improvements to the space make the center one of the most advanced in the country, reinforcing the organization’s position as a national leader in animal welfare. And the reopening couldn’t have come at a more critical time. San Diego Humane Society continues to face challenges related to record-high levels of animals in care, but the new center, along with the launch of their groundbreaking fundraising campaign, will ensure San Diego Humane Society Stays at Zero euthanasia of healthy or treatable shelter animals — now and well into the future.

“We’re committed to making San Diego the safest and best place in the world to be an animal,” said Brian Daugherty, executive vice president of San Diego Humane Society. “Given the growing needs of animals and pet owners in our community, we remain committed to developing solutions to some of the most complicated challenges facing animal welfare here in San Diego and across the country, creating a safer future for animals everywhere.”

With four fundamental priorities — Save, Lead, Build and Sustain — More Humane will fuel the organization’s life-changing work by safeguarding the future of animal welfare in our community, giving injured and orphaned wildlife a second chance and helping local pet families access affordable veterinary care and other critical resources for their wellbeing. Through the campaign, community members can partner with San Diego Humane Society to create a better world for animals and the people who love them. To learn more and join San Diego Humane Society in saving lives, visit campaign4animals.org.

The community is also invited to visit the newly remodeled San Diego Humane Society Adoptions Center located at 5500 Gaines St. to browse adoptable pets 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.