The Coast News Group
This year's Vista Viking Festival attendees enjoy brews and battles while dressed to the Norse nines over the Sept. 16-17 weekend. Photo by Laura Place
This year's Vista Viking Festival attendees enjoy brews and battles while dressed to the Norse nines over the Sept. 16-17 weekend. Photo by Laura Place
Arts & EntertainmentCitiesEventsNewsVistaVista Featured

21st annual Vista Viking Festival brings twice the Nordic fun

by Laura Place1

North County’s beloved celebration of Vikings and Nordic heritage, returned to Vista over the Sept. 16-17 weekend with mead, warriors, and axe throwing aplenty. 

The 21st annual Vista Viking Festival was twice as large as usual, moving from its standard location at Norse Hall to the sprawling property of the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum, leaving room for more activities and vendors.

Throughout the two-day festival, hundreds of visitors clad in leather and chains enjoyed live folk music by the Silk Button Butchers, sparring battles by local guilds Drafn and Wolves ov Odin, and a variety of libations in a sprawling sea of red and brown tents. 

The Vista Viking Festival drew hundreds to its new location at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum last weekend. Photo by Laura Place
Last weekend, the Vista Viking Festival drew hundreds to its new location at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum. Photo by Laura Place

There were various opportunities for folks to demonstrate their strength, including the log toss and Highland Games Federation athletes participating in the men’s stone lifting championship. 

Visitors also had the chance to get into the action on the weapons range themselves with archery, spear, and axe throwing while members of the Bandy Blacksmithing Guild forged nearby.

Those needing accessories like horns, jewelry, apothecary goods and other essential Viking gear wandered the vendor market, sprawling through the event space.

At the center of the festival, a large landborne Viking ship allowed visitors to envision their adventures on the high seas — just without the danger. 

Members of the Drafn re-enactment guild display their battle prowess during the 2023 Vista Viking Festival on Sept. 16. Photo by Laura Place
Members of the Drafn re-enactment guild display their battle prowess. Photo by Laura Place
Residents of all ages embraced their inner viking for the 2023 Vista Viking Festival at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum on Sept. 16 in Vista. Photo by Laura Place
Residents of all ages embraced their inner Viking. Photo by Laura Place
The Silk Button Butchers play jaunty tunes at the Vista Viking Festival at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum on Sept. 16. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Silk Button Butchers play jaunty tunes on Sept. 16 at the Vista Viking Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Axe throwing, archery and spear throwing awaited attendees to the 2023 Vista Viking Festival over the Sept. 16-17 weekend. Photo by Laura Place
Axe throwing, archery and spear throwing at the 21st annual Vista Viking Festival. Photo by Laura Place
Members of the Drafn re-enactment guild display their battle prowess during the 2023 Vista Viking Festival on Sept. 16. Photo by Laura Place
Members of the Drafn re-enactment guild clash in a performative duel. Photo by Laura Place
The Silk Button Butchers play jaunty tunes at the Vista Viking Festival at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum on Sept. 16. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Silk Button Butchers perform on Sept. 16 at the Vista Viking Festival. Photo by Samantha Nelson
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment