Zable Foundation awards $1 million challenge grant to TERI

OCEANSIDE, CA, March 10, 2022 — San Diego-based Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has awarded a $1 million challenge grant for the construction of two arts buildings bearing the Zable name on The TERI Campus of Life. This is the second $1 million challenge grant toward the Campus’ construction by the Foundation.

“We’ve been supporting TERI’s operations for several years and monitoring the progress of the Campus of Life. This is a large project and we saw the opportunity a few years ago to make our first large grant to hopefully stimulate more support and substantially move the project forward. We’re happy that happened, and now hoping to help TERI repeat that success and take the next major step to complete the total project. We are excited to see substantial progress and glad to play our part,” said Warren Magill, President, Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation.

The arts complex is an essential component of the landmark Campus which is designed to serve children and adults with developmental disabilities. The complex includes buildings for Theater and Performing Arts as well as Fine Arts. A combined 21,000 square feet, the center includes art studios, galleries, a 204-seat indoor theater, outdoor theater, advanced music, recording and production facilities, classrooms, and lecture space. Slated to begin construction as early as Spring 2022, the buildings expect to open by Summer 2023.

“TERI has become a global model in our industry while operating for many years out of our simple rented industrial spaces. Our Campus of Life will allow us to build on that heritage of excellence, while increasing the number of individuals we serve and welcoming the community to enjoy and use this wonderful facility. We’re so grateful for The Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation’s belief in our mission,” said Cheryl Kilmer, TERI CEO and Founder.

As a hub for education and community engagement, the Campus of Life will centralize TERI’s day programs, specialized services, and administrative offices at the location in the Twin Oaks Valley of San Marcos. Two non-public schools, a Health and Wellness Complex, Founder’s Center and Child Development Center are scheduled for the last phase of construction. These buildings will host 111,000 square feet of state-of-the-art classrooms, offices, fitness facilities, and community space with 6.5 acres of sustainable organic agriculture.

Through the continued commitment and gracious generosity of the Tomlinson Foundation, TERI was able to recently complete construction on The Tom and Mary Tomlinson Vocational Center at the Campus. The Vocational Center provides a wide range of unique training and employment opportunities for TERI’s adult students. And with the goal of the Campus growing into a community destination, it also includes the Common Grounds Coffee Bar and Café, and Shari’s Unique Boutique.

Also completed during Phase 1 of Campus construction, the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, funded by the Harriet E. Pfleger Foundation, provides a program that heals, builds confidence, connects and enriches the lives of children and adults with special needs.

“The kindness and humanitarian vision of the Zable, Tomlinson and Pfleger Foundations can’t be overstated. Through their generosity, thousands of children and adults with special needs will discover their abilities and gain new hope and inspiration for full and rewarding lives,” concluded Kilmer.

About TERI

Located in Oceanside, CA since 1980, TERI (Training, Education, Resource Institute) has provided highly specialized services for individuals with disabilities whose needs cannot be met by other programs. This includes people with autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, brain trauma, severe behavioral disorders, dual diagnoses, and learning disabilities. TERI serves over 850 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families and employs over 500 people. For more information go to www.teriinc.org. To donate go to https://www.teriinc.org/donate/