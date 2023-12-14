Young Marines visit Hawaii to honor Pearl Harbor anniversary

VISTA — The North San Diego Young Marines unit was one of 28 Young Marines units throughout the United States who traveled to Hawaii in early December to participate in the remembrance ceremonies for the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Hundreds of Young Marines, a national youth organization for boys and girls from 8 years old to high school graduation age, performed a number of community service activities while in Oahu, Hawaii. While there, they met and escorted several World War II Veterans at various remembrance events across the island.

Based in Vista, the North San Diego Young Marines participated in community service work on the Mālama Pu’uloa Community Project at Kapapapuhi Point Park, a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific “The Punchbowl” in memory of the men and women interred at the site, the Klipper Ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and the leading the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu.

“Because of the pandemic the last couple of years, we didn’t have the usual Young Marines participation in all of the remembrance events, so it is doubly meaningful that so many Young Marines are again present here this year,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “It is an honor and lasting memory for each Young Marine to participate in the anniversary, meet and listen to veterans tell their stories, and memorialize veterans who are no longer with us.”

Leading the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on Dec. 7 was a huge honor for the Young Marines, who performed as a color guard and carried the banners of the 12 capital ships that were attacked. They also assisted with many of the floats in the parade.

The parade’s objective is to honor the heroes and survivors of Pearl Harbor and World War II, to pay tribute to veterans, active-duty military members and military families, to celebrate freedom and to remember the heinous events of Dec. 7, 1941.