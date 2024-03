This week’s burst of gold and purple from the sand verbena, desert sunflowers, and desert primrose are nature’s way of announcing the arrival of spring at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park near Borrego Springs.

For more information on the bloom’s current status, visit the park’s interactive map or call the Wildflower Hotline at (760) 767-4684. You can also follow Anza-Borrego Desert State Park on Facebook and Instagram.