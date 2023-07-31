Who’s News: 8/4/23

COLLEGE GRADS

The following students graduated from their respective colleges and universities: Erica Molina-Cortes of Carlsbad from the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York; Erin Elizabeth Lutz of Del Mar from Linfield University in Oregon; Jordan Dubroy of San Marcos from Hofstra University in New York; and Maria Clark of San Marcos, Ilona Eaton of Del Mar, and Connor Kinney and Chase Mangini of Rancho Santa Fe from Tufts University in Massachusetts.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at Tufts University in Massachusetts: Maria Clark of San Marcos, Ilona Eaton of Del Mar, Serena Herold of Encinitas, and Chase Mangini and Lucas Polidori of Rancho Santa Fe.

TOP STUDENT

Rei Killion of Vista is among the top 10 graduates of the 2023 National Leadership Academy – Advanced Leadership School through the Young Marines, a national youth organization. Killion is a senior at Mission Vista High School.

SURF’S UP

The California Surf Museum is one of 20 nominees in USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards category, “Best Attraction for Sports Fans.” Community members can participate by voting on the museum until Aug. 21 here.

SCHOOL MEALS

The San Dieguito Union High School District will once again offer free meals to all students during the upcoming 2023-2024 school year as part of the California Universal Meals program. All in-person students may receive one breakfast and one lunch at no charge at all district middle and high schools.