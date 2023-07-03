Who’s News: 7/7/23

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective colleges: Rocco Polanco and Sarah Michelsen of Carlsbad and Keona Lee of Oceanside from Emerson College in Boston; Alexandra Friedman of Encinitas from the University of Mississippi; and Ella Chambers of Solana Beach, Connor Hughes and Preston Buscher of Carlsbad, and Emily Springfield and Sarah Alfaro of Oceanside from Miami University in Ohio.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Weihua Huang of Carlsbad made the spring president’s list at Dean College in Massachusetts.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges: Catie Anne Pentlarge of Oceanside and Lucas Rowden of Solana Beach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Joshua Bourgeot of Encinitas and Nicholas Gardner of San Marcos at the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York; and Grady Birk and Rachel Medina, both of Carlsbad, at Castleton University in Vermont.

HONOR ROLL

The following students made honor roll at Oregon State University: Jessica L. Bruns and Sarah Sanders of Bonsall; James Adelhelm, Ashley J. Brewer, Elizabeth C. Hatton, Qwen A. Landis, Sara Mone, Matthew J. Sanchez and Reese L. Severson of Carlsbad; Eva G. Erickson and Jesse K. Yu of Del Mar; Tea M. Canty, Katherine T. Corcoran, Kai D. Holsten, Miranda L. Larroque, Sophia I. Petraglia, Sydney C. Templin and Sophie B. Williams of Encinitas; Shilah Beamish, Hunter Conroy, Madeline G. Engblom, Victor R. Galstyan, Andrew S. Greenwood, Margot K. Trogden and Makena K. Westermeyer of Escondido; Erin M. Chumbley and Jasmine D. Taylor of Fallbrook; Ian M. Clark, Jenna L. Le, Kyrstin McQuiddy-Datanagan, Jonathan P. Miller and Gabrielle Schlumpberger of Oceanside; Gregory A. Curtis, Owen T. Duvall, Sophia A. Gaudino, Madison V. Paolini and William Stone of San Marcos; and Lezlie M. Martinez and Brianna D. Noble of Vista.

DISCOVER PASS

Escondido Public Library’s new Discover & Go program offers free individual and family day passes to San Diego’s biggest attractions including the San Diego Zoo, Museum of Us and San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum.

CAMP CLEANUP

Late last year, San Diego County applied for state funding in collaboration with the cities of San Diego and Santee and the California Department of Transportation to help resolve encampments and find housing for the unsheltered. The county received nearly $17 million.

NEW ENCINITAS MAP

RadMaps is now accepting support for its 2023/2024 community map. Encinitas businesses and individuals can be featured on the hand-drawn poster-sized map by calling JT Pulford at 760-822-2332 or visiting RadMaps.com.