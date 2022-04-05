Who’s News: 4/8/22

COMMISSION VACANCY

The Solana Beach Parks and Recreation Commission has a vacancy. Applications are being accepted until April 19. This Commission participates in reviewing certain matters regarding the city’s parks, programs, and conducts certain city events. Volunteers serve in an advisory capacity as official members of these appointed bodies. More information, applications and contacts at cityofsolanabeach.org or at City Hall, 635 S. Highway 101, Solana Beach.

HELPING UKRAINE

San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman, DVM, has deployed to Przemyśl, Poland on a 10-day mission to provide veterinary care, help set up a border crossing veterinary clinic and make arrangements for additional San Diego Humane Society veterinarians and animal care staff to support pets impacted by the war in Ukraine. Weitzman intends to provide daily updates with videos and photos at https://twitter.com/sdhumane.

TRAIN HORN QUIET ZONE

A group of Encinitas residents are joining together to show support for a citywide Train Horn Quiet Zone. There are now 744 train horn blasts a day in Encinitas. Federal law requires all trains to blast their horn four times before approaching an unimproved at-grade crossing. Encinitas has three of these, Leucadia Boulevard, D Street and E Street. There is an average of 62 trains a day passing through the city. To support this cause and sign the petition, visit https://EncinitasQuietZone.com.

NEW DEAN AT CSUSM

Cal State San Marcos has announced the appointment of Liora Gubkin as the next dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, Behavioral and Social Sciences. Gubkin will start in her position July 11, taking over from Elizabeth Matthews, interim dean since August 2019.

HELPING THE ANIMALS

Helen Woodward Animal Center put out a call in March for support for the Ukrainian people and their animals. The center announced it raised $174,427 in aid that has been delivered and work is being done.

HELP DURING RAMADAN

ICNA Relief, a local non-profit is responding to the needs of the community across San Diego before the month of fasting – Ramadan. On March 26, the non-profit organization will begin its Ramadan Food Box distribution. This will serve 200 families during the upcoming month of fasting. The boxes will include staple pantry items such as rice, flour, oil and dates. The distribution is made possible through the various food and monetary donations made by donors, volunteers, and partners San Diego Food Bank, The Rotary Club of North County, and Interfaith Community Service.

TOP STUDENT

Gabrielle Russell of Oceanside was named to the Chadron State College dean’s list for fall 2021.

SOFTBALL STARS

With the Cal State San Marcos softball team (31-3, 22-2 CCAA) amid a historic season that comes with a No. 8 NFCA Top 25 ranking this week, two of its top student-athletes earned a little national respect as well this week. Redshirt freshman Paige Donnelly and freshman Savannah Coyle were named to the 2022 Schutt Sports/NFCA DII National Player & Pitcher of the Year Top 50 list.

BUY HISTORY

The Vista Historical Society and Museum is selling personalized bricks to raise funds. Cost is $150 per brick with three lines of copy. For more information, e-mail [email protected]

NEW FACE IN VISTA

Larry Vaupel, Ph.D. has been appointed to the position of economic development director for the city of Vista. Vaupel assumed his new duties March 30, replacing Kevin Ham, who retired after 20 years of service. As economic development director, Vaupel will focus on attracting, retaining, and expanding businesses through support services and programs.

NON-STOP TO GERMANY

March 30, Lufthansa began non-stop service to and from San Diego to Munich, Germany. The San Diego flight will complement the existing service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Frankfurt, Munich, as well as Zurich, with Lufthansa and SWISS flights. The new flights to the Munich hub replace the Frankfurt flight, which served the city before the pandemic.

WOMAN OF IMPACT

March 25, State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath announced the honorees for the 2022 Women of Impact Awards for Assembly District 76. Among the honorees was Carlsbad resident Cheryl Ehlers for her Impact in Arts and Culture.

CARBON-NEUTRAL TRAVEL

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance has a new way for allies to connect with wildlife and explore exotic locations around the world, while helping save species and support local communities at the same time. San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Adventures—a new sustainable travel business—provides opportunities to visit destinations, guided by top conservation scientists, wildlife experts and photographers. For more details on San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Adventures and all currently available excursions, visit Adventures.sdzwa.org.

MONEY FOR EDUCATORS

The Cal Coast Cares Credit Union Foundation kicked off Spark Success, to help provide local educator grants and student scholarships for college-bound high school seniors, current college students and former or current foster students. From April 1 through May 7, community members can visit any local Cal Coast branch to purchase a paper star in the amount of $1, $5, or $10 which will be displayed throughout the campaign. Online donations can also be made at calcoastcu.org/sparksuccess.