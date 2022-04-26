Who’s News: 4/29/22

WHERE TO WINE AND DINE!

RISING STARS

The Oceanside Chamber hosted its Rising Star Program student recognition breakfast April 19 to recognize high school seniors Jasmine Perez (Surfside Educational Academy); Maya Juache (Oceanside High School); and Ariyan Perdue (El Camino High School), who have overcome significant challenges in their life, but who have managed to keep, or get back on track with their education. The chamber is also focused on engaging with educational partners to ensure a strong workforce pipeline for Oceanside businesses.

HUGO FINALIST

Encinitas local, Lorelei Marcus, 18, has been named a Hugo Finalist and is the youngest of the award finalists. She got her nomination in the Best Fan Artist category. The Hugo award is for excellence in the field of science fiction and fantasy.

STAR STUDENTS

• Liesl Fox of Carlsbad was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

• Ray Cheverton of Carmel Valley was recently inducted into Emerson College’s Gold Key Honor Society.

SUPPORTING UKRAINE

Three Del Mar businesses are hosting fundraising opportunities to help the people in war-torn Ukraine. Viewpoint Brewing Co. is launching a new beer with proceeds donated directly to Ukraine through a partnership with Community Organized Relief Effort. Visit the brewery or https://viewpointbrewing.com/. Beeside Balcony is trying to raise $50,000 to empower Ukraine refugees through donations to World Central Kitchen. Donate at https://donate.wck.org/team/413233. Alexander Daas opticians will give a portion of their proceeds on Lindberg glasses to Ukrainian refugees.

VID DIRECTOR NEEDED

Vista Irrigation District board of directors is looking for a new director to replace the late Paul Dorey. The position represents division 3, which includes central and northeast portions of Vista and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego; bounded on the north by Townsite Drive and East Vista Way, on the west by State Route 78 and south and east by Woodland Road, Buena Creek Road and Foothill Drive. Applications must be submitted to the District headquarters by 3 p.m. May 23. Interviews will be held on June 1. Directors must be registered voters and live within the division they represent. Find applications and a map of division 3 at vidwater.org, or at the district office, 1391 Engineer St., Vista or call (760) 597-3128.

MIRACOSTA GROWS

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the start of construction for the new Theresia M. Heyden Hall for Nursing and Allied Health April 27 at the MiraCosta College Oceanside Campus, 1 Barnard Drive, Oceanside. The new structure will provide training facilities, simulation spaces, including patient and operating rooms, and hands-on skills labs and classrooms outfitted with the latest healthcare technologies to support degree and certificate programs for several in-demand healthcare fields, including nursing, kinesiology, nutrition, and health education, and careers in medical administrative professional fields.

HELP OVERSIGHT PANEL

Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee (ICOC), which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. The College needs residents to fill the following two vacancies on the committee: One member active in a support organization for Palomar College and one member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association. Applications can be obtained at palomar.edu/icoc or by contacting Heather Sutton at [email protected] or (760) 744-1150 ext. 2116. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. May 13.

MATCHING GIFT FOR PETS

A generous animal lover is offering to give Rancho Coastal Humane Society $100,000 to help the people and pets it serves. It now needs other supporters to match it. To make a donation, visit Rancho Coastal Humane Society at 389 Requeza St. or log on to sdpets.org, or call (760) 753-6413.