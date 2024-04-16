Who’s News: 4/19/24

TRIPLE THREAT

Fallbrook native Megan Neyen was recently recognized by the U.S. Navy as a “triple threat” given her status as a rugby player, Navy diver and now a naval officer.

RENSSELAER MEDAL

Del Lago Academy junior Miles Keiser received the Rensselaer Medal from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. The medal is awarded to high school juniors who have excelled in math and science throughout high school. Keiser is a member of the robotics, programming and math clubs at Del Lago and is currently an intern with the Cure Science Scholars Program.

NEW ROLE

Oceanside native and 2023 Hometown Hero Jimmy Figueroa has stepped down from his position as executive director at Operation HOPE-North County and has accepted a new position as the donor relations manager for TrueCare, a nonprofit community health center serving North County.

HONOR SOCIETY

Sam Nichols of Carlsbad was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at the University of Massachusetts.

CARNEGIE HALL

Army and Navy Academy Cadet and violinist Kenneth Zhang, 13, performed Sarasate’s “Zigeuenerweisen,” as a soloist at the 4th Laureate Gala on the iconic Carnegie Hall stage in New York on April 1.

BEST OF SHOW

Artist Shane Stahl won best of show in the Escondido Art Association’s April show for his piece, “Almost Toxic Myth.”

NEW DIRECTOR

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) San Diego has hired Katerina Vo as its new director of learning and engagement. Vo is an artist, educator and arts administrator who joins ICA San Diego from the International Center of Photography in New York City.

NEW FARMERS

The Cardiff Farmers Market welcomed four new farmers and growers in April in celebration of Earth Month: Heritage Family Farms, Alamilla Farmer, Kenny the Flower Guy and Trees Are Us.

PILOT PROJECT

The Escondido-based United Cerebral Palsy (UCP) San Diego organization launched its in-home, non-medical respite pilot program in February for residents who live north of state Route 56 up to Fallbrook. Contact Lisa Lipsey at 760-743-1050 ext. 113 or [email protected].

DISABILITIES PROGRAM

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Oceanside was awarded a $14,860 Foundation for Developmental Disabilities grant to support its Real Options for Adults with Disabilities (ROADs) program, which provides opportunities for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities to learn life skills and how to be involved in the community.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Oceanside’s Frontwave Arena has selected hospitality company Levy to lead the new arena’s food and beverage experiences. Levy will oversee every aspect of hospitality for the 7,500-person arena, from concessions to premium suites, VIP viewing decks, lounges, bars and the open-air patio.

WELLNESS PROGRAM

The Helen Woodward Animal Center recently kicked off a new partnership with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to host a series of pet encounter therapy sessions for the DA’s team, who often experience traumatic events that can take a toll on their emotional wellbeing.

HEALTH CARE

TrueCare has expanded its health care services to include acupuncture and chiropractic care at its Vista Way location in Oceanside.