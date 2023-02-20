Who’s News: 2/24/23

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce named its February Rising Stars for the San Dieguito Union High School District — Lexi Worms, Canyon Crest Academy; Katie Kelley, La Costa Canyon High; Yeferson Guevara, San Dieguito Academy; and Ariel Adato, Torrey Pines High School. The Rising Stars program recognizes local high school students who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.

TOP STUDENTS

• Bianca Angelina Plowman of Encinitas was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Radford University.

• Maddy McCarthy of Carlsbad was named to Ithaca College’s fall 2022 dean’s list.

• MiraCosta College student Luis De Luna enrolled in the Biomanufacturing Baccalaureate program at the Oceanside campus with plans to earn a Ph.D. in the molecular sciences. De Luna is the first MiraCosta College student to earn the DREAM Scholar recognition from Achieving the Dream.

CHAIR AWARDED

Carmel Valley resident and Salk professor Christian Metallo has been recognized for his outstanding contributions to advancing science by being named the next holder of the Daniel and Martina Lewis Chair, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Metallo, part of Salk’s Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory, studies metabolism — how the constant breakdown of energy within cells works and, importantly, doesn’t work. His research advances the field of metabolism and provides a foundation for the development of metabolism-related therapeutics.

AFFORDABLE HOMES

More than 350 struggling households will soon move into affordable homes in San Diego and Riverside counties thanks to a San Diego-based nonprofit that has received $68 million from the State of California’s Department of Housing and Community Development. Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation was awarded funds for four separate projects, three in San Diego County; one in Riverside County. Visit wakelandhdc.com.

QUALIFIED

The Encinitas Public Works Department has recently received full re-accreditation by the American Public Works Association for the third time. This accreditation formally verifies and recognizes that the agency is in full compliance with the recommended management practices set forth in APWA’s Public Works Management Practices Manual.

GRANT PROGRAM

The establishment of the Community Grant Program (CGP) by the Encinitas City Council, with an annual General Fund allocation and outside donations, has supported numerous projects that have enriched the five communities of Encinitas. Apply at encinitasca.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation-cultural-arts/cultural-arts/community-grant-program. The CGP provides funding in two categories: Civic: social, recreation, education, health and environment and Arts: visual art, performing arts, arts education, literary arts, etc.

VETERINARIANS WANTED

To mitigate the crisis-level shortage of veterinarians in California that is acutely affecting access to care for the most vulnerable companion animals, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris introduced AB 1237, the “California Public Interest Veterinary Debt Relief Act” Feb. 16 in Sacramento. AB 1237 is co-sponsored by San Diego Humane Society and San Francisco SPCA. AB 1237 aims to attract existing veterinarians to practice where demand is greatest in California, by providing state and private funding to apply toward their school loans. For more information, visit sfspca.org.

GUARANTEED ADMISSION

Cal State San Marcos is expanding by five the number of school districts at which students are guaranteed admission if they meet certain criteria. CSUSM will sign a memorandum of understanding with San Dieguito Union High School District, Bonsall Unified School District, Guajome Schools, Hemet Unified School District and Poway Unified School District on March 1.



GIFT OF TRUCK

Pechanga Resort Casino representatives handed over the keys to a brand new, refrigerated box truck worth $157,000 to the volunteers of the Community Food Pantry of Murrieta Feb. 13. Pantry personnel say without the truck, their clients would not have staples such as meat, eggs, milk, produce and more. Brand new and with the pantry’s logo and colorful images of food affixed to the sides, Pechanga purchased the truck as a gift so the approximately 40,000 people helped by the pantry each year could continue receiving nutritious foods.