Watch for rattlesnakes where you walk

REGION — The Rancho Coastal Humane Society is starting to get reports about rattlesnake sightings around San Diego County. Everywhere from the Mexico border and Anza-Borrego, up to the Highway 56 Bike Trail and Camp Pendleton.

Rattlesnakes are coming out of hibernation and your Rancho Coastal Humane Society (RCHS) is reminding pets (and their people) that they can avoid snakebite by following a few simple rules.

“Sunset is when you’re most likely to encounter a rattlesnake,” according to RCHS spokesman John Van Zante. “People need footwear that gives protection. Keep your dog on a leash and on a well-used trail. Hitting the bushes with a stick or cane can scare snakes away. They want to avoid you.”

Other tips to save pets and their people:

* Don’t go places where there are likely to be snakes. (DUH!)

* Don’t put your paws, hands or feet where you can’t see (like under a log or rock.) * Look before you leap. Step ON a rock or log instead of over it.

* Take your cell phone for emergency, not to talk or text while you hike.

* If you stop to rest, look before you sit.

* Be careful around water. Snakes can swim and they look like sticks in the water. * If you see a snake…leave it alone.

Van Zante says that a rattlesnake’s strike distance can be one third to one half the length of its body and it’s faster than a human eye can see. What should you do if you or your pet are bitten by a rattler? “Probably most difficult but try to remain calm to slow the spread of venom.”

Try to remember what the snake looks like. Your veterinarian or emergency room will want to know how big, what color, shape of head, and anything else you can tell them.

“People might pick up what they think is a dead snake, only to find that it’s resting. And even if it’s freshly dead, the bite-reflex can still be there. Leave it alone.”

What about sucking the venom out of a snake bite? For those of us who grew up watching westerns where somebody got bit by a rattler and their buddy cut it open and sucked out the venom – No. Don’t do that. It doesn’t work. It wastes time that you should be using to find medical or veterinary help. And I’ll bet it tastes really bad.

To find your new pet or to learn more about pet safety visit Rancho Coastal Humane at 389 Requeza Street in Encinitas, call 760-753-6413, or log on to sdpets.org.