Vista Irrigation District issues heightened water conservation restrictions

VISTA — Vista Irrigation District board of directors has declared a Water Supply Response Program Level 2 Water Conservation condition, which requires residents and businesses to implement more stringent mandatory water use restrictions beginning June 18.

The board of directors’ water conservation action is consistent with the State Water Resources Control Board’s emergency regulations, which require urban water suppliers to implement mandatory water conservation measures aimed at reducing potable water use by 10 to 20% statewide and prohibits the watering of non-functional turf at commercial, industrial and institutional sites.

The Level 2 Water Conservation condition within the Water Supply Response Program includes the following mandatory water use restrictions:

Limit landscape irrigation to three assigned days per week.

Limit landscape irrigation to no more than 10 minutes per water station per day. Drip/micro-irrigation systems and stream rotor sprinklers are exempt from these time limits.

Residents, businesses and nurseries/commercial growers water before 8 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

No watering landscapes during or 48 hours after it rains.

No washing down of paved surfaces except for health and safety purposes.

Eliminate water waste resulting from inefficient landscape irrigation and run off.

Wash vehicles with a bucket or a hand-held hose with positive shut-off nozzle.

Repair all water leaks within 48 hours.

Assigned landscape watering days for all Vista Irrigation District customers will be as follows:

Homes with EVEN addresses (i.e. 1234 Main Street): Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Homes with ODD addresses (i.e. 1231 Main Street): Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Apartments/Condominiums, Businesses and Public Agencies (i.e. cities, county schools, etc.): Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Vista Irrigation District’s Water Supply Response Program is comprised of six levels and addresses the conditions under which water use restrictions are required. As water supply conditions become more critical, the call for conservation measures increases. These conservation measures apply to all customers, including homeowners and businesses. Please contact Brent Reyes at (760) 597-3160 for more information.

Vista Irrigation District provides water service to roughly 133,000 people in the city of Vista, and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside, and unincorporated areas of San Diego County.