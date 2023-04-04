These beach homes in Encinitas are move-in-ready

East Cove Cottages by Warmington Residential is now offering brand new, move-in-ready luxury cottages just about one mile from the beach in Encinitas for prices that begin in the mid-$1Ms.

This is a limited collection and the only move-in-ready new home opportunity in Encinitas. As a coastal enclave, East Cove Cottages includes just 13 two-story homes and one single-level plan, and nearly 50 percent of these have been sold. With summer on its way and time being of the essence, now is the time to get that beach-close home you’ve always wanted.

Each of these cottages is different than the next. The architecture, layout, design curated interior and homesite orientation varies, creating a classically eclectic beach house setting. Their beauty is further enhanced by the turn-key livability they offer. Unlike typical beach cottages, these new homes feature modern floorplans, hardwood floors, premium finishes and Italian-crafted Bertazzoni stainless steel appliances and included solar. No additional upgrade or improvements are needed. All you have to do is move-in and bring your stuff.

If you are the active type, or are a traveler, these homes will hold even more appeal. They were designed with intention to be low maintenance and offer “lock-and-leave” lifestyle possibilities. As one local real estate professional said, …”this invites residents to “chase the surf without the worries of the constant upkeep.”

The location of East Cove Cottages places you in the heart of Encinitas where you can bike to the beach or downtown for lunch. Shopping, dining, renowned surf spots, schools, Encinitas community park, a skate park and a dog park are just a short walk away.

East Cove Cottages is located at 1220 East Cove Place in Encinitas. The sales office and Showcase Home are open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 760.263.6799 or visit eastcovecottages.com.

The Warmington group of companies has been building new homes since 1926 and has roots in San Diego County, having crafted homes in some of the area’s most beautiful neighborhoods.

This includes Scripps Ranch, Santaluz, Aviara, and La Costa, and in the communities of Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, and San Marcos.