From left, Kai Bunyak, Lucy Zavaterro and Isabella Podesta, at the Theatre School @ North Coast Rep are part of a modern retelling of “Beowulf (and the Bard),” a comedy about friendship, duty and what it means to be a hero. Performances will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 17, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and Feb. 20. Tickets $25 at (858) 481-1055 or at northcoastreptheatreschool.org.