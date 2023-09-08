Haunted Ghost Town returns to Encinitas with spooky Gold Rush theme

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Heritage Museum and Ovation Theatre have announced the return of the Haunted Ghost Town, an immersive, family-friendly experience opening Oct. 20 at Heritage Ranch.

Due to the popularity of last year’s inaugural event, including sold-out dates, an additional night has been added for 2023.

This year’s haunt will transport visitors back to the Gold Rush era – a time when some folks would do anything for a chance at striking it rich – to explore the doomed mining town of Bitter Gulch and come face-to-face with the souls who remain trapped there forever.

Set among restored historic buildings, this experience combines authentic details, storytelling based on local legends and the dark history of the Gold Rush, and bone-chilling performances by professionally trained actors in period-specific costumes.

Nightly tours of the Haunted Ghost Town are available Oct. 20 to 22 and Oct. 27 to 30, with less scary experiences suitable for young children offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. followed by more spine-tingling presentations recommended for ages 12 and older from 7 to 9 p.m., with the last entry at 8:45 p.m. Refreshments inspired by the Gold Rush era will be available for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to offer San Diegans a uniquely haunting experience that transports them to another time, captures their imaginations, and gives them a good old-fashioned fright,” said Artistic Director Scott Gregory, who develops a new story for the Haunted Ghost Town each year. “We’ve combined local history, captivating storytelling, creepy effects and fun scares to create an immersive haunt like no other. Get ready to be haunted!”

The Haunted Ghost Town is located at 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. Admission is $12 for children ages 10 and under, and $22 for adults. Tickets are available at Events.com. Advanced reservations are highly encouraged as this event will fill up quickly.

The Haunted Ghost Town is a joint production between the Heritage Ranch and Ovation Theatre, both of which are Encinitas-based nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit hauntedtown.org.