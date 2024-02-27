That doggie on the website

When I was a child we had a miniature schnauzer. Visiting the breeder felt like we were interviewing a new family member, and only one pooch (from a litter of six) actively engaged with us. His siblings snoozed or ignored everything around them.

By standing out and selling himself a bit, this dog ended up coming home with us.

Now flash forward to 2005, when my family sought our own canine companion. Using Petfinder, we found a scruffy terrier mix seeking a home. The shelter manager, ready to take the little guy to an adoption fair, agreed to stop by our house first.

We sat waiting on the sidewalk.

An 11-pound bundle of energy came enthusiastically down the street, jumped into my lap and kissed me. He instantly made the sale…and stayed for the next 14 years.

Wealth management professional Sandeep Varma recently observed to me, “Anytime there are two people in the room, one is buying and the other is selling.”

I agree, though these two dogs prove this rule doesn’t only apply to people.

In fact, there’s a lesson here for any businessperson who’s paying attention. Because regardless of what you sell, you’re surrounded by competitors who look and sound much like you do. Perhaps their bark is a different pitch, or their fur shorter, but they’re still competing for attention.

Meaning, to be successful, emotionally connecting with a customer is key to making them like you.

I’ve said before that people buy from those they know, like and trust. These two furry salesmen made it abundantly clear that liking the messenger is critical to closing the deal and is arguably the most important factor.

After all, I didn’t really know either of them, nor did I trust them. However, I liked them enough to invite each of them into my life for an extended period of time.

As you’re looking for ways to sell yourself, make an extra effort to be likable, as this could easily be the edge you need to get your paw in the door. And as any salesperson knows, once the competition has been removed from the conversation, you’re positioned to develop and expand the relationship.

And as your customer gets to know and trust you, the relationship can only blossom.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Find your branding hook at www.marketbuilding.com.