Summer salads that highlight season’s fresh fruit

With the farmers markets brimming with fresh fruit at this time of year, we almost have to catch the ring as if we were on a merry-go-round.

It has happened to all of us — we purchase the perfect peach or plum and return home to find it bruised or turning brown.

My best advice to all shoppers is to pick fruit that is ripe and soft to the touch. Underripe fruit usually does not ripen completely.

For example, if you pick green Roma tomatoes off the vine, they will not ripen into juicy, red tomatoes. Peaches that are hard to the touch at the store will not ripen evenly, so choose the ripest peaches possible and use immediately.

DO YOU KNOCK ON MELONS?

We have all been in the produce aisle of our favorite store, and nearby in the melon section, one of the customers is usually knocking on a watermelon.

I always say, “If it knocks back, it’s ripe!”

But seriously, avoid choosing a melon with dents, cuts, or bruises.

Speaking of spots, though, you do want your watermelon to have a pronounced yellow or nearly orange field spot, not one that’s white, green or pale yellow. This is the part of the melon that sat on the ground as it grew, and a vibrant color indicates that the watermelon is ripe.

Also, a brown, shriveled stem usually means the melon was not harvested prematurely but left to fully ripen before being picked.

Since watermelons are more than 90% water, select one that seems heavy for its size; the weight means the inside will be juicy.

USING THE SUMMER FRUIT HARVEST

I have the pleasure of attending a neighborhood potluck on occasion, and the guests are always trying to use fresh ingredients.

Recently, one of my friends, Renata Reid, brought a watermelon and feta salad to our dinner, and we all remarked at how wonderful a fruit salad with greens can enliven the buffet.

I set to work in the kitchen for our next dinner to create my own summer salad, and here it is!

JANO’S MANGO, PEACH AND STRAWBERRY SALAD WITH GREENS

I created this salad because I just so happened to have the ingredients on hand. I chopped all the fruit in advance, marinated them in pineapple juice and served over lettuce for dinner.

Ingredients

• 1 mango, sliced and chopped into cubes

• 3 ripe peaches, peeled and chopped into cubes

• 6 large strawberries

• 1 cup pineapple juice

• 1 large head romaine lettuce

Directions

1. Combine fruit in a large jar or bowl and marinate l hour or more

2. Chop romaine into small slices and place in decorative bowl

3. Make a dent in the center of the romaine and place fruit in a mound

4. Serve at the table and pour dressing over to toss

Dressing

Combine in a glass jar with lid — ½ cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon brown sugar, 1 teaspoon curry powder. Shake well and serve at the table.

RENATA’S WATERMELON SALAD WITH FETA

Here is Renata Reid’s fruit salad from our potluck dinner (adapted from a recipe at cooking.nytimes.com)

Ingredients

All ingredients can be cut ahead of time. Don’t add vinegar until serving.

• 2 pounds seedless watermelon, rinds removed, sliced into large, irregular pieces

• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

• Salt to taste

• One block Greek feta cheese, sliced into chunks

• Freshly ground black pepper

• Leaves from stalk of fresh basil

• One pound of arugula leaves

Directions

1. Line a decorative platter with arugula. Just before serving, arrange watermelon and douse with vinegar. Season with salt. (Vinegar should be applied just before serving)

2. Arrange feta over watermelon and drizzle with oil. Season with pepper.

3. Drop basil leaves decoratively on top of melon.

4. Serve immediately.

HAVE A FRUITFUL SUMMER!

If you have a favorite summer salad or vegetable dish, send it to me [email protected] and we might just put it in one of our issues!

Jano Nightingale is a Master Gardener and horticulturist and teaches vegetable gardening the Carlsbad Senior Center Community Garden. For information about upcoming classes, contact her at [email protected]