Sold out Rombauer Vineyards wine dinners at West End

Sal Ercolano recently made history by hosting inaugural Rombauer wine dinners at his West End restaurant, both of which were sold out.

Rombauer, renowned for its iconic chardonnay vintages, which have graced Wine Spectator’s Top 100 list five times since 1993, initially with their 1991 vintage, also shines with exceptional cabernet sauvignon and zinfandel offerings. These wines are crafted under the skillful leadership of Richie Allen, who climbed the ranks from a harvest intern to Rombauer’s current head winemaker.

Mike Otto, Rombauer Vineyard’s southwest sales manager, led the evening with support from Jordy Brundage, Sales Manager at JJ Knox Wine, a Rombauer distributor. Recognizing the exceptional quality of the wines, Ercalono enlisted executive chef Brian Gist from The Butcher Shop restaurant to craft a lavish five-course dinner, including dessert, impeccably matched with Rombauer wines.

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, Rombauer Vineyards have consistently crafted acclaimed wines from their Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Sierra Foothills, Lake County, and Santa Lucia Highlands vineyards. This family-owned winery is renowned for its high-quality wines, exceptional vineyard locations, warm hospitality, and a mission to share the Joy of Wine with the world.

The Rombauers’ connection to food and wine runs deep, with Koerner’s great aunt Irma Rombauer authoring the iconic cookbook, The Joy of Cooking and their own German heritage rooted in the winegrowing region of Rheingau.

Since debuting its California-style chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon wines in 1984, Rombauer Vineyards has garnered widespread recognition for its fruit-forward interpretations of these cherished varietals and has expanded its varietals to include zinfandel and sauvignon blanc. They also adopted the tagline, The Joy of Wine, paying homage to Irma’s culinary legacy.

The dinner began with Diver Scallop Crudo in citrus-marinated shells, topped with crispy prosciutto, paired with a 2022 Sauvignon Blanc blending Napa and Sonoma fruit. The wine’s 90% stainless steel aging and 10% neutral French oak imparted a crisp minerality, harmonizing with the citrus.

Following were charred romaine spears with wine-poached pears, creamy goat cheese, heirloom tomato, candied walnuts, and a balsamic vinaigrette, paired with their buttery, oaky 2022 Chardonnay from Carneros complementing the salad’s goat cheese and pears with finesse. Drinking the chardonnay justified Rombauer’s Wine Spectator Top 100 recognition.

In the third course, Gist impressed with a pan-seared duck breast served with a heavenly blueberry gastrique and asparagus. The 2019 Napa Valley Merlot, blended with 11% cabernet sauvignon and 5% petit verdot, offered an invigorating palate of cherry and plum flavors, complemented by subtle notes of mint, spice, dark chocolate, and vanilla from its 15 months in 40% new French oak. This delightful flavor combination harmonized perfectly with the duck breast and blueberry gastrique.

Gist continued to indulge guests in the fourth and main course with garlic and rosemary-marinated wagyu, expertly charred over an oak wood fire. Served alongside were roasted fingerling potatoes and a broiled Roma tomato, complemented by the 2019 Napa Valley Cab Sauv, featuring hints of cab franc and petit verdot.

Otto noted, “The 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon is a fusion of valley floor and Atlas Peak mountain fruit, unveiling layers of black cherry, cassis, and spice on the nose.” The palate also revealed these flavors along with blackberry and black currant, culminating in a finish with structured tannins from 17 months of French oak aging, including 65% new oak.

Dinner concluded with West End’s Exec Chef Noe preparing a light-as-air chocolate mousse raspberry parfait. This was served with 2020 California Zinfandel with plum flavors on the palate with raspberry jam and hints of mocha and clove. The raspberry jam component made this Zin a great pairing choice.

I was excited to hear Ercolano mention the return of Rombauer on Feb 26, 2024, at his latest restaurant venture, The Godfather. Great work, Sal, Mike, Brian, Noe, and the server team led by Sonny and Spencer! See more at rombauer.com.

— Story by Rico Cassoni

Wine Bytes

The 18th annual San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, a renowned coastal celebration of wine, food, and culture, is set to take place from Nov. 6-12. This iconic week-long event features highlights such as the Grand Decant on Nov. 10, the Grand Tasting on Nov. 11, and the Grand Fiesta on Nov. 12. Named the winner of the 2019 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best General Food Festival, it’s a must-attend for food and wine enthusiasts. For event details and ticket information, visit sandiegowineclassic.com.