Solana Beach’s Sabrina Lee named regional Administrator of Year

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana Beach School District recently announced that Sabrina Lee, assistant superintendent of instructional services, has been named the Curriculum and Instruction Administrator of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators, or ACSA, Region 18.

Lee joined the district back in 2015 and is respected by her fellow colleagues, especially for how she navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district.

According to a news release, Lee was a leader in restructuring the school district’s instructional model when it came to providing hybrid and at-home learning options for students.

Lee also established the district’s equity teams, which aim to provide safe spaces for students to learn along with expanded opportunities for social-emotional learning within the instructional program.

“For Ms. Lee, the success of all students begins with a child-centered approach, reflected in SBSD’s (Solana Beach School District) shared vision ‘Inspiring wonder and discovery in life and learning,’ and mission ‘Where learners find their voice, share their gifts and advance the world,’” said Vicki King, board president of the Solana Beach School District.

According to ACSA, their awards program seeks to recognize school leaders for their excellence and “honor students, administrators and community organizations for their achievements and their dedication to public education at both the regional and state levels.”

“I congratulate Sabrina Lee for this well-deserved recognition,” said Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger. “Ms. Lee exemplifies a commitment to excellence, compassion, and empathy that radiates through every interaction she has with all educational partners: fellow administrators, school board members, families, teachers, staff, parents, and, most of all, students.”

Lee will be recognized at the ACSA Region 18 and San Diego County School Boards Association “Honoring Our Own” Awards celebration on May 7, 2022.

Solana Beach School District is a K-6 school that was founded in 1925 serving more than 3,000 students in the Solana Beach area. It encompasses seven elementary schools and a child development center.

The ACSA is the largest umbrella organization for school leaders in the U.S., serving more than 17,000 California educators. This year marks the 50th anniversary of ACSA, established in July 1971. The Administrators of the Year Awards were first given in 1991.