Solana Beach talks priorities for 2025-26 work plan

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana Beach City Council discussed priorities for its 2025-26 work plan this week, including next steps for various capital projects, proposed municipal code updates to make it easier to own chickens, and ways to increase efficiency for minor permits.

The work plan outlines priority projects, goals, and code amendments for the upcoming year. Input from the City Council’s April 23 meeting will be used to create a final work plan that will be approved in June.

Work plan items must fall under one of five new categories: Affordable Housing and Livable Communities, Transportation and Mobility, Environmental Sustainability and Energy, Youth, Senior, and Community Well-Being, and General Governance and Fiscal Responsibility.

The most significant work plan project for next year is the $15 million Lomas Santa Fe Corridor Project, which will add pedestrian, bike, and circulation improvements along the east-west arterial from Highway 101 to the city’s eastern boundary at Highland Drive.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 for the eastern segment of the project, extending from Santa Helena east of Interstate 5 to Highland Drive. The city is still seeking grant funding for the project’s western portion.

“The city engineer just submitted what we hope to be final documentation to Caltrans, and then we can go out to bid,” said City Manager Alyssa Muto.

The City Council also discussed the planned pedestrian crosswalk at Coast Highway 101 connecting Harbaugh Seaside Trails and Cardiff State Beach in Encinitas.

Solana Beach leaders have long been advocating for a safe crossing at the site, which runs directly along the city’s northern boundary with Encinitas. While both cities have been collaborating on designs, final approval lies with Encinitas, which received a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant earlier this year to fund the at-grade crossing.

Simultaneously, Solana Beach is planning an extension of its Coastal Rail Trail that will run to the north end of the city and connect to the 101 crossing. Finalizing price estimates and advertising the project for construction after finding funding is part of the city’s work plan.

The city also added an item to its work plan for bike safety improvements near the Interstate 5 on- and off-ramps and underpass along Lomas Santa Fe. Councilmember Dave Zito said that there have been two serious accidents involving cyclists in the area in the past year.

City Manager Alyssa Muto said the city can work with Caltrans to explore possible improvements, such as enhanced lighting and audio signaling at crosswalks.

Backyard chickens

At the request of several residents, the City Council also agreed to work on amending the municipal code to make it easier to own chickens as part of the 2025-26 work plan.

The city code currently restricts chicken ownership to residences with at least 20,000 square feet of outdoor space, with a maximum of 25 chickens allowed. Residents said that smaller lots should also have the opportunity to participate in sustainable agriculture and raise their own eggs.

“It seems like there’s a little bit of disconnect about what the current municipal code says about owning chickens,” said resident Kristin Brinner. “Especially with what food prices are and egg prices are right now, it would be great for all of our community to get their own eggs, if they want to.”

Other residents noted that under the code, they can have multiple dogs on their property before they meet the square footage required for chickens, despite dogs being much louder. Several residents also have chickens illegally, they said.

“Right now on our lot, we’re not allowed to have chickens, but we’re allowed to have five dogs,” said resident Oanh Dang.

Council members said they would be supportive of finding more practical ways to allow hens (not roosters) while also addressing concerns around noise, waste, and animal welfare.

Mayor Lesa Heebner said she would also be supportive of allowing apiaries for those interested in beekeeping.

Permit promptness

The council also agreed to add an item to the work plan that would streamline certain minor permits for businesses, following months of discussion about this topic with residents and business owners.

Tim Hadinger, who owns a commercial building on Stevens Avenue, said it takes a long time for the city to approve minor interior improvements such as removing a wall or adding an office space.

Because this can be a deterrent to potential tenants, he requested that the city grant specific minor permits over the counter.

“Our issue is promptness. We need to be able to move quickly, because our tenants will not wait three or four months for us to make minor improvements,” said Hadinger.

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce also urged the city to hire an in-house building inspector, rather than contracting one out, to make the permitting process more efficient.

“This addition would provide timely, consistent, and accessible support for property owners, developers, and businesses navigating the regulatory process. In turn, this streamlining of operations will help reduce delays, enhance communication, and encourage responsible growth and investment within our city,” said Chamber Executive Director Kimberly Jones.

City leaders said that permit efficiency has been a topic the city has been discussing with business owners for some time, and that they have been searching for solutions. Muto said there is some nuance to which permits can be granted over the counter, but that they would look into it.

In the meantime, staff will bring forward an item to the council in the near future to add an in-house inspector, Muto said.

Other items in the work plan include:

– Repairs to the Fletcher Cove beach access ramp and installation of a shower tower at the base of the ramp.

– Analysis of becoming a charter city

– Adopt regulations for outdoor dining

– Prepare draft Local Implementation Plan and Land Use Plan Amendment

– Coordinate with California Coastal Commission staff on the design of the new Marine Safety Center

– Begin construction on Santa Helena road project to reduce width of road for vehicle travel

– Gather more community input on a potential park along Glenmont Avenue