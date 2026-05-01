Senior residents bring global fashion to runway at La Costa Glen

CARLSBAD — The models felt an extra sense of responsibility for the fashion they were about to flaunt.

On one hand, they wanted to dazzle the standing-room-only audience.

Harry Winston, who donated the Hope Diamond to the Smithsonian Institution, once said, “People will stare, make it worth their while.”

But for the models at this particular fashion show, there was also a personal element. The La Costa Glen retirement community recently hosted its first International Fashion Show.

Models aged 60 to 100 wore qipao dresses, Kanjivaram sarees, Telemark bunads and charro-inspired attire from their heritage and youth.

More than 10% of residents at La Costa Glen were born outside the United States, hailing from more than 30 countries.

Lotta Wiik-Lambert, who founded the community’s International Club seven years ago, said that of the club’s 102 active members, “23 of us were able to get into the outfits.”

“Hoping that we still fit into them, that was one of the biggest problems for many of us,” Wiik-Lambert said with a laugh.

Lucy Sacksteder, one of the models raised in Taiwan, said that some participants used the show as motivation for other goals.

“Some people bring their clothes out and say, ‘My God, I can’t fit into this anymore,’” Sacksteder said. “A couple of us decided — this includes me because I can’t fit into my Chinese qipao anymore. So I just decided to take the chance to lose a few pounds and a couple of us did that and then it turned out to be a win-win situation.”

Wiik-Lambert, who was born and raised in Sweden, said the fashion show celebrated the shared experiences of many residents of the community.

“I wanted to come to the United States and see if I could make a better life for myself versus what I believed that I could do in Sweden,” she said. “And it proved to be true.

“And most of us really feel that way. That’s where we were born and we were youngsters, and then we chose to come to the United States, and many, many of us are certainly successful here.”

She added that the 23 models represented nine countries. Each submitted a description of their clothing, along with ties to the represented culture, for the event emcee to read.

“In the beginning, we were wondering whether we would draw people or not, but then as it got closer, we kind of had an inkling,” Sacksteder said. “We had a full house. Standing room only. The audience was terrific.”

Wiik-Lambert said she was pleased with the turnout and reception to the event, given the work that went into organizing it.

“It worked out beautifully and I have heard nothing but beautiful reviews from every resident that I have met so far,” she said. “And that pleases me because a lot of work went into it, but that’s okay. If you work hard you can see a good result. It’s definitely a wonderful thing.”

Sacksteder said the fashion show exemplified living well and much of what she loves about the La Costa Glen community.

“I didn’t anticipate living in a retirement community, and it’s just so delightful to find out that there are so many things that you can do in the community. You learn so many things because they offer all kinds of activities, lectures and projects that you can dip your hands into,” she said. “And you can be in charge, or you can participate. It just sometimes boggles your mind, and then you also marvel at how intelligent, knowledgeable and willing your fellow residents are to share their experience.

“So there’s never a dull moment, it’s up to you to choose whether to participate or not. You know, you have your choice.”