Self-care at its best; a new way to Experience Wellness at Four Moons Spa

Tucked away on beautiful private grounds in the heart of Encinitas, Four Moons Spa has transformed into a wellness playground! To complement its many traditional spa treatments, Chinese medicine, acupuncture, yoga, concerts, comedy series and other cosmic healing offerings, they have added naturopathic medical services.

In addition to the myriad of beauty services, Four Moons is now offering a full, holistic approach to wellness at the hands of naturopathic Drs. Hannah Lollar and Rachel Heussner.

The spa’s high-vibrational, nurturing environment is the perfect place to relax and reap the benefits of nutritional IVs, vitamin shots and platelet-rich plasma facials. “It’s truly a unique experience when you can receive your IV in our beautiful lounge with tea or al fresco on a daybed or during a facial in a spa treatment room,” says Dr. Hannah Lollar.

The Drs. administer a variety of nutritional IV therapy options like the glutathione IV, which boosts immunity, kickstarts detoxification, brightens skin, reduces inflammation, and increases antioxidants in the body.

Other IV treatments include the beauty IV, which helps with collagen production and skin repair; the energize IV for those who are overworked; the stress buster IV, which calms the nervous system; the fat burner/detox IV, which helps to build lean muscle and detoxifies the liver; the immune IV for those who are traveling or recovering from being sick; and the performance IV, which speeds up healing after surgery and aesthetic treatments plus reduces recovery time after exercise.

Patients receive 20% off their first IV using code “FirstIV.” This offer excludes the NAD IV treatment, which delivers NAD+ and a blend of other vitamins to provide anti-aging benefits. The Drs. also offer a free 15-minute phone consult for anyone who has questions about naturopathic medical services.

Debuting next week, guests can look forward to the spa’s “Moon Magic Days,” where guests can customize their own spa day through a new Bespoke Concierge Service. “Maybe you’d like a facial with IV but also an outdoor soak and sauna,” said owner Letha Sandison. “It’s your spa day, we want you to customize it your way.”

At $20 off signature facials and massages Monday thru Thursday, Four Moons Spa weekday guests can enjoy a nurturing spa day complete with a facial and massage.

Four Moons Spa is located at 775 N. Vulcan Ave. in Encinitas. For more information or to book an appointment, visit fourmoonsspa.com or call 760-436-5140 P (Spa) or 760-206-3634 (Moon Magic Day Concierge).