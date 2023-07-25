Seanta Clause braves the July heat for holiday fundraiser

SAN MARCOS — TERI Common Grounds Cafe recently celebrated Christmas in July with the return of Seanta Clause, a local Santa influencer who gives back to families in need during the holidays.

Escondido-based Seanta Clause and Friends have been helping out families in need by providing free Santa experiences and gifts to children for the last eight years.

Sean Garcia, who plays Seanta Clause, first got the idea to perform as Santa when he bought a scary Santa mask for Halloween.

“I thought, well now I need a suit,” he said, and he bought one. “And then I thought, well I may as well just be Santa for people.”

Seanta Clause was first asked to perform at the Common Grounds Cafe in December. The cafe is at the TERI Campus of Life, a wellness center for people with developmental disabilities, at 555 Deer Springs Road.

Six months later, on July 15, Seanta returned to the cafe for a summer breakfast fundraiser to benefit both the campus and Seanta’s mission to give back to families during the holidays.

In the middle of a heatwave, Christmas music could be heard playing throughout the campus as Seanta donned a Hawaiian shirt instead of his usual furry, red coat.

Locals can find Seanta by following the Seanta Clause and Friends on their Facebook page, where Seanta plays his own version of “Where’s Waldo?” He drives around the area during the holidays, takes photos in front of decorated homes and gives away prizes to those who find him first.

Seanta is joined by his wife, Valerie Boling, as Mrs. Clause along with longtime friend Gary Rogers as Stoney the Elf, his mischievous right-hand man. Other elves and behind-the-scene helpers like Faye Wagner help with the cause too.

Together, Seanta and his wife have performed in the Escondido Christmas Parade for the last four years as Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

“I absolutely love it,” Mrs. Clause said. “I love seeing the kids smile.”

Seanta Clause and Friends will again bring holiday joy with another Breakfast with Seanta event at the café in December.