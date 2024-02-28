San Marcos Unified construction apprenticeship builds students up

SAN MARCOS — High school students pursuing a career in construction will have a more direct path into apprenticeship programs post-graduation, thanks to a new designation granted to the San Marcos Unified School District.

Beginning next fall, the district will offer a registered Pre-Apprenticeship Program with the Associated General Contractors of San Diego, allowing students in the district’s construction pathway to earn the work experience hours needed for an apprenticeship while still in high school.

“Having our Construction Pathway receive the Pre-Apprenticeship designation means that students looking for high-paying jobs in the construction field will be able to take appropriate coursework while in high school and simultaneously earn 180 hours of experience in a trade,” said Nicole DiRanna, director of K-12 Equitable Curriculum and Instruction.

“Many of the students in our construction courses are looking for apprenticeship programs when they graduate; this allows them to get a jump start on their career goals.”

Chris Geldert, advanced manufacturing and construction teacher at San Marcos High School, said the designation builds off the construction program’s existing relationship with the Associated General Contractors (AGC).

As part of this existing relationship, professionals from companies like Baker Electric regularly come to campus or host students at their facilities to teach them about different industries and trades.

“It allows us to align with the AGC and allows us to strengthen our relationship with them. They’re very integral to providing support and teaching the kids,” said Geldert.

Students in the construction pathway at San Marcos High School have access to an impressive curriculum, training them for possible careers as carpenters, electricians, plumbers, construction managers, and more.

In recent years, students in the program have built accessory dwelling units and tiny homes for community members. Seven students in the program are also preparing to represent their school at the Southern California CIEF Design Build Competition in April, where they will build a 96-square-foot shed over a period of two days.

One of these students, junior Nina Crespo, has been in the program for three years and plans to take an apprenticeship in construction right after graduation. Crespo was shuffled into the program somewhat accidentally his freshman year, but said he fell in love with it.

“It’s very student-led, and you do all your own work. Mr. Geldert teaches you how to do things, but he doesn’t do them for you,” said Crespo, 16. “It definitely teaches you problem-solving.”

The California Department of Industrial Relations has approved a pre-apprenticeship designation for only one district in North County — San Marcos Unified. The designation marks the latest boost to SMUSD’s Career Technical Education Program, which offers training in trades such as healthcare, engineering, culinary arts, computer science, and more.

According to Geldert, apprenticeship programs can be very competitive and take a long time to be accepted. Getting to connect with professionals and build experience while in high school will make that much easier for San Marcos students, he said.

“If you talk to a lot of apprentices statewide or journeymen, they’ll say, ‘I wish I would’ve gotten in that path earlier,’” Geldert said. “This gives them a little bit of a leg up. It’s going to make the transition so much easier for them.”