San Diego County Fair accepting apps for banner program

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Fair is kicking off its 2024 community outreach efforts by opening up applications for its Street Banner Program.

Cities and community organizations will have two weeks to submit an application to participate in this year’s banner program, a beloved fair tradition that returned last year after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 800 street banners were installed in 17 communities around the county during the 2023 fair season. Approximately 470 county residents graced the “Get Out There” themed banners, with some wearing a distinct uniform from an organization they represented and others showing off a fun, theme-related prop.

The San Diego County Fair is the largest annual event in the county. Last year, the fair had 997,720 people in attendance.

This year’s fair theme is “Let’s Go Retro,” a nostalgic voyage back in time from the ’50s through the start of the new millennium.

“The San Diego County Fair is a cherished tradition that proudly serves every city and community in our county,” said Carlene Moore, CEO of the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which operates the Del Mar Fairgrounds and produces the fair. “We are excited to provide the opportunity for our communities to ‘Go Retro’ with us as we showcase the people who make their communities and our county such an amazing place to live, work, and play.”

Community leaders are encouraged to visit the fair’s website and submit an online application to participate in the program no later than Monday, Jan. 15. Photo sessions are scheduled to take place during the month of February.

There are no fees to participate. The District provides a photographic session at the organization’s location, design of banner artwork (which includes the organization or city’s logo), printing of the banners, plus installation and removal of banners at designated street posts. Each individual participant receives two complimentary fair admission tickets and receives their printed banner after the fair.

Participating organizations are responsible for selecting and coordinating participation of individual community members who are encouraged to dress up in clothing from their favorite decade. They should also provide a photo-shoot location and banner spaces with hardware on street poles. After the fair, participating cities or community organizations should also provide a location for distribution of printed banners.

The 20-day fair season will run June 12 through July 7, closing Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit sdfair.com.