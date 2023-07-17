Pop-up burger joint Copper Kings to open San Marcos location

SAN MARCOS — The smash burger aficionados behind pop-up eatery Copper Kings Burgers have been building a presence across North County for the past three years, one delicious bite at a time.

Now, founders Jonathan Petr and Dermot Owens are getting ready to move into their first brick-and-mortar location in San Marcos, with the aim to open in early October.

The journey to this point has been full of unexpected weaves and turns, as the business duo originally started in early 2020 with the goal of opening a whiskey bar that also served food. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they pivoted to a burger operation that could operate outdoors.

“We decided to kind of reinvent ourselves. We said, let’s take the burger, let’s build relevancy and traction in North County so that when the time is right, we’re ready to go, we already have that customer base,” Petr said.

The mobile kitchen currently transports its grill, fryer, prep line and other equipment to different locations where they set up and cook under a tent with their trademark slogan — “life’s too short for crappy burgers.”

From Thursdays through Sundays, they can be found at breweries and taprooms including Pure Project in Vista, the Lost Abbey in San Marcos, South O in Oceanside and The Shanty in Cardiff, putting food directly into the hands of the hungry masses.

“We unpack all our equipment, and we’re on full display,” Petr said.

This model has been well received in North County, with customers able to enjoy a beer along with one of six burger options all featuring homemade sauces, smash patties and Japanese milk buns. Spice lovers can get the Spicy Burger with pickled chile peppers, while vegetarians can enjoy the fried green tomatoes on the Treehugger (or add bacon, and make it a Confused Treehugger.)

Folks can also enjoy Copper Kings via their catering service for events and parties.

The future permanent home of Copper Kings is along West San Marcos Boulevard in the former location of Up In Smoke BBQ, which announced its closure last month due to the owner’s health issues.

With the proper kitchen space, Owens said they plan to add more items to the menu as well as some libations.

“We’re gonna be expanding our menu since it’s very limited what we can do here. We’re excited to expand the menu, get some beer on tap,” said Owens.

The name Copper Kings references the moniker held by the famed Irish-born copper miners in Montana in the late 19th century. It’s a nod to Owens’ Irish heritage, having originally come from Belfast, Northern Ireland, and later living in Montana himself.

While the business will scale down its pop-up once they open in San Marcos, Petr said they will continue bringing the mobile kitchen to Cardiff and possibly some other locations once a week. They will also continue offering their catering services.

Visit copperkingsburgers.com for their full schedule or to order online.