Police seek suspect vehicle in deadly collision with bicyclist

OCEANSIDE — Authorities are asking for the public’s help today in locating the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The collision happened on state Route 76 and Singh Way on Sunday, said Traffic Collision Investigator Jose Gomez of the Oceanside Police Department.

The bicyclist died while receiving treatment at a hospital, Gomez said.

The OPD is searching for the suspect vehicle involved in the collision with the bicyclist, the investigator said.

The vehicle is a silver 2013 or 2015 Kia Optima, which will have damage to the right front bumper, missing parts to the engine under cover, and the right headlight.

It is believed that the driver of the Kia lives in the neighborhood of the collision, Gomez said.

