Palomar Health nurses, caregivers plan one-day strike for June 23

REGION — Nurses and caregivers at Palomar Medical Centers in Escondido and Poway will go on strike on June 23 as a last resort to bring Palomar Health officials to the bargaining table. The decision to strike comes after failed negotiations over the previous year related to a new four-year contract.

The California Nurses Association and the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union (CHEU) provided a 10-day strike notice to Palomar Health officials on June 13, just days after the Palomar Health union voted in favor of a strike due to unfair labor practices on June 7 and 8 at Palomar Medical Center in Escondido.

Around 3,000 Palomar registered nurses and ancillary caregivers represented between the two organizations have been left without a contract one year into the four-year contract period. The strike spells out significant impacts on the North San Diego County community.

Union members say that as they seek remedies for staffing retention and health and safety issues at the Escondido and Poway hospitals, Palomar officials have engaged in bad faith bargaining by offering unacceptable proposals, declaring impasse without consulting the bargaining team, and imposing contract changes prematurely.

“They ignored our demands to make improvements for safe patient care,” said home health RN Glynn Cascolan. “We can’t provide the best care without a strong union contract that protects us and our patients, and attracts and retains excellent nurses and caregivers. After all that we have sacrificed during the height of the pandemic, we are disappointed by Palomar’s treatment of nurses and caregivers.”

All of this, in turn, prevents the hospital from offering the best care possible to the community, said Susan Adams, a 21-year registered nurse in the Escondido labor and delivery unit and bargaining team member.

“We want to get out there and provide excellent care for our community, and we are part of the community, so we have a vested interest in what’s going on. It’s not just a job,” Adams said. “We want a reasonable, strong contract for the staff and the hospital. We want a continued voice in what goes on.”

Nurses say that staffing retention has been an ongoing issue that worsened with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Union members protested in September 2020 when, despite layoffs of over 200 nurses and caregivers, Palomar Health CEO Diane Hansen was granted a 20% raise, bringing her pay to over $900,000.

Since then, nurses and caregivers say Palomar has maintained a “skeleton staff” in various departments, including ICU units and the Escondido emergency department.

“Nurses and caregivers also note that drastic cuts in ancillary staff have compromised hygiene and sanitation at Palomar facilities,” CNA said in a press release about the strike. “There is not enough staff to adequately clean the ED, patient rooms, bathrooms, and other areas of the hospital, they say, and this is particularly dangerous during an ongoing pandemic.”

As the process has grown more contentious, union members and Palomar officials have sought recourse outside the bargaining table. The California Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the state’s Public Employee Review Board, which remains under investigation.

In late May, Palomar initiated a lawsuit against the California Nurses Association, CHEU and National Nurses United in Superior Court for allegedly trespassing and picketing outside Palomar Medical Center Escondido in relation to contract negotiations and sought a restraining order to prevent them from entering the facility.

To Adams, the lawsuit is another example of Palomar’s lack of respect for the union and by extension, its workers.

“That definitely has been used as a tactic to weaken the union or [have it] be dismantled,” Adams said. “I want them to respect us, to come to the table and really listen to what we want to accomplish. And if we offer something, we want them to come back to the table and treat us like equals, face to face, and come up with reasonable outcomes.”

Strikes will be in place from 7 a.m. on June 23 to 6:59 a.m. on June 24, with a rally and picketing planned at the Escondido center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23.

The Coast News contacted Palomar Health officials and will update the story with any comments.