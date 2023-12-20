Oceanside Theatre Co. takes ‘bold step forward’ with 2024 season

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Theatre Company has announced its main stage shows for the 2024 season at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater in downtown.

Curated by new Artistic Director Kevin “Blax” Burroughs, the season includes a Southern California premiere, a West Coast premiere and a brand-new play staged for the first time.

“Rambunctious. Bold. Fearless. Loud. These four words describe not only what OTC’s 2024 season is essentially about, but also who I am as a person,” Burroughs said. “I was incredibly excited to select a season that spoke to both me as an artist and an individual, while offering audiences a strong variety of shows.”

Burroughs worked with OTC’s Emeritus Artistic Director Ted Leib and Managing Director Alex Goodman to develop the new 2024 season.

“The main stage season we have planned will be a bold step forward for OTC,” Goodman said.

A family finds love and laughter amidst the drama after a death in the Southern California premiere of “Chicken & Biscuits” running March 8 to 24.

The rivalry between sisters Baneatta and Beverly is revealed when they come together to bury their father. Amidst the drama, a shocking family secret is revealed during the funeral ceremony, and the siblings are faced with a truth that could either heal or break them.

Hope hurts and heals a family in the audience favorite “Next to Normal” from May 10 to 26.

Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize, “Next to Normal” introduces audiences to a seemingly typical American family. As the lights begin to shine onto their lives, the truth is illuminated, revealing the shadows of the mother’s 16-year battle with bipolar disorder and the roles each family member has had to play.

The supernatural swings silly and absurd in the West Coast premiere of “Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical” Oct. 4 to 20. The musical offers a fun-filled romp into the supernatural world of the Netflix hit, “Stranger Things.”

Finally, two wise queens guide a recent high school graduate on a hip-hop journey from home and back again in the brand-new holiday play, “Manny and the Wise Queens,” running Dec. 6 to 22.

In this holiday show, gift-bearing travelers find themselves in the attic of Manny, a depressed recent high school graduate, who has locked himself away to escape the remnants of holiday cheer in his quarantined town of Bethlehem, United States. The queens’ sudden arrival provides a potential key to Manny’s deliverance in this comedic celebration of home, hip-hop and unexpected gifts.

OTC is the resident company of the Brooks Theater, located at 217 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside.