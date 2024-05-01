Oceanside nails down new STR rules

OCEANSIDE—The City Council recently established a cap on non-hosted short-term rentals in coastal neighborhoods west of Coast Highway and will not allow additional vacation rentals in the R-1 zoned area fronting the ocean along Pacific Street.

The council approved a staff-recommended option on April 24 that caps non-hosted short-term rentals west of Coast Highway 101 at 480 units. Since there are already 455 non-hosted STRs operating in this area, only 25 additional non-hosted rentals will be permitted under this new limit.

Non-hosted STRs are vacation rentals that don’t have a host simultaneously using the home as their primary residence.

Staff’s recommendation also grandfathers in any existing non-hosted STRs in the R-1 neighborhood. Additionally, the new rules also specify that only owners of homes can use their property as STRs, preventing tenants from doing so.

If a home currently permitted as a non-hosted STR in the city is sold, that permit does not transfer to the new owner. Properties currently operating as non-hosted STRs in the R-1 zone can no longer be used as STRs if sold.

The new rules also state that: STR operators cannot advertise rentals with more than five bedrooms; rentals can have no more than 14 guests regardless of bedroom count; no loud or offensive sounds are permitted between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m.; and the rental permit number must be displayed on the hosting platform.

The move also added two new categories of fines and stricter penalties for threats to public health and safety or operating without a permit. Those who violate these standards could face a $1,500 fine for the first infraction and $2,500 for a second or subsequent violation, plus revocation of their permit.

As a caveat to approving staff’s recommendation, the City Council directed staff to report back on the status of the amended ordinance periodically.

“We need to bring this back for review every year or two years,” Councilmember Rick Robinson said.

STRs have been a hot-button issue not only in Oceanside but regionally for some time.

Many residents feel that STRs are taking over too much of the city’s housing stock and create too many disturbances for neighbors. Others argue that STRs provide a significant chunk of the city’s revenue.

More recently, the Neighborhood for Neighbors coalition has argued that corporate STR operators are buying up properties to create “mini-hotels” and “party houses” that destroy the character of local neighborhoods.

“We want help to make sure neighbors are not paying the price for investor’s profits while Oceanside allows corporate STRs to expand and buy up housing stock,” said Jeff McDermott, one of the leaders behind the Neighborhoods for Neighbors group. McDermott owns a large home on South Pacific Street next to one of Rancho Santa Fe-based retired anesthesiologist David Fischbach’s STRs.

This argument has been countered by another coalition of residents, the California STR Alliance, who claim several of the ringleaders of the Neighborhoods for Neighbors are wealthy homeowners who don’t primarily live or vote in Oceanside and are seeking to create a private beach of their own.

More than 50 people voiced their concerns to City Council on April 24 with the room split evenly between the opposing groups. For many, staff’s recommendation provided a welcomed balance to the issue.

Sully Sullivan, an Oceanside resident, local real estate investor and energy consultant, credited Fischbach for sparking a “renaissance” in Oceanside after turning around many dilapidated, troubled properties into desirable vacation rentals.

“It’s disappointing to see our guests and operators unfairly villainized by certain groups,” Sullivan said. “Oceanside has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade thanks to initiatives like those led by David Fischbach. … It’s important to recognize that STRs have paved the way for Oceanside’s desirability as visitor destination.”

Oceanside collects more than $8 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) from visitors who stay in the city’s STRs.

According to Darlene Nicandro, the city’s Director of Development Services, STRs make up nearly 60% of Oceanside’s overnight accommodations with approximately 1,200 STRs of the 2,155 combined STRs and hotel rooms.

By comparison, STRs make up 25% of overnight accommodations in San Diego, 32% in Malibu, 23% in Huntington Beach, 17% in Coronado and 14% in Carlsbad.

Councilmember Eric Joyce was the only one to vote against the recommendation. He disagreed with the move to single out R-1 neighborhoods.

“All neighborhoods are a vital piece of the puzzle,” he said, noting that STR numbers will now grow more concentrated in other neighborhoods instead.

The latest change follows Council’s previous decision in December to ban non-hosted STRs in areas outside of the city’s designated coastal zone.