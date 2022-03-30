New Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign at Chesterfield and San Elijo

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — Do you remember when the windstorm in January 2021 damaged one of the iconic Cardiff-by-the-Sea signs? The large wooden sign on Birmingham and MacKinnon was left in need of immediate repair and stabilization. Cardiff 101 Main Street started a GoFundMe campaign to have it refurbished by local master craftsman Roberto Mendez, and the installation of the new sign took place in May of last year.

Well, Mendez has been hard at work again because the Cardiff community raised enough funds in 2021 to refurbish another Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign. This time, the refurbished sign is on Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue. The sign’s renovation was completed on March 25, and visitors can view it as they drive through Cardiff.

To learn more about Cardiff 101, visit cardiff101.com.