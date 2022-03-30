The Coast News Group
Cardiff-by-the-Sea Sign
The Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign on Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue is looking fresh and brighter with the help of local master craftsman Roberto Mendez. Photo by Alison Wielechowski
Arts & Entertainment

New Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign at Chesterfield and San Elijo

by Jean Gillette17

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA — Do you remember when the windstorm in January 2021 damaged one of the iconic Cardiff-by-the-Sea signs? The large wooden sign on Birmingham and MacKinnon was left in need of immediate repair and stabilization. Cardiff 101 Main Street started a GoFundMe campaign to have it refurbished by local master craftsman Roberto Mendez, and the installation of the new sign took place in May of last year. 

Well,  Mendez has been hard at work again because the Cardiff community raised enough funds in 2021 to refurbish another Cardiff-by-the-Sea sign. This time, the refurbished sign is on Chesterfield Drive and San Elijo Avenue. The sign’s renovation was completed on March 25, and visitors can view it as they drive through Cardiff. 

To learn more about Cardiff 101, visit cardiff101.com.

Jean Gillette is the Community News editor for The Coast News Group. As a journalist, she primarily worked in Los Angeles. She has been with the Coast News for 20 years and lives in La Costa.

