Neighborhood Healthcare, cancer society team up for screening

ESCONDIDO — Neighborhood Healthcare and the American Cancer Society teamed up to host a free cancer screening event on March 16 in recognition of colorectal cancer awareness month.

The screening event gave community members a chance to learn about the importance of cancer screenings and what options they have. Neighborhood Healthcare, regional federally qualified health center that provides a wide range of medical, dental and behavioral health services, also distributed take-home colorectal cancer screening kits to its current member patients who are eligible for screening and provide on-the-spot scheduling for members and quick registration for non-members.

“Colon cancer screening is not just a medical test – it’s a lifesaving opportunity. By detecting abnormalities early, we have the power to prevent and treat this often silent killer,” said Dr. Edgar Bulloch, the assistant chief medical officer for Neighborhood Healthcare. “We look forward to putting on this event in collaboration with the American Cancer Society to show folks how they can access colorectal cancer screening regardless of their circumstances or ability to pay.”

Robin Toft, chair of the American Cancer Society CEOs Against Cancer San Diego chapter, knows from experience how early detection can save lives.

“As a survivor, I’ve witnessed firsthand the life-saving impact of early detection,” Toft said. “In San Diego, where rates of colorectal cancer are escalating, it’s imperative that we rally our community to prioritize screenings. This event isn’t just about raising awareness, it’s about actively involving our neighbors in their own health journey.”