MiraCosta launches program for people on autism spectrum

CARLSBAD — MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute has launched a new CNC operator program for individuals on the autism spectrum.

The Uniquely Abled: CNC Operator Program aims to unlock the potential of individuals with autism and empower them to succeed in meaningful, well-paying careers like computer numerical control (CNC) machine operators.

According to the institute, individuals on the spectrum possess high potential and abilities but often face barriers in finding suitable employment opportunities that cater to their unique strengths. The program equips participants with relevant skills while fulfilling a significant need within the job market.

The program will run from Sept. 5 to Dec. 14, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will focus on providing extensive training and hands-on experience in CNC operations. Participants will develop essential skills such as organization, reading, basic math and computer comprehension while preparing for full-time employment in the manufacturing industry.

The institute is hosting two upcoming information sessions to allow interested candidates and their families to learn more about the program. The first session will be held on Monday, July 17, at 10 a.m. via Zoom, allowing participants to join remotely.

The second session will occur in person on Monday, July 31, at 6 p.m., on campus at 2075 Las Palmas Drive in Carlsbad. This session will allow attendees to engage directly with program representatives and tour the machine shop.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must be 18 or older and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals must have low support needs, ensuring a suitable learning environment for participants. Additionally, candidates should demonstrate competence in working with machinery, be comfortable working in an industrial environment and exhibit a positive attitude, contributing to their success in the program.

“We are thrilled to launch the Uniquely Abled: CNC Operator Program at MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute, as we firmly believe in empowering individuals on the autism spectrum to achieve their full potential,” said TCI Executive Director Linda Kurokawa. “By providing a comprehensive education and job placement in a meaningful career, we aim to fill a major need for employers while easing parents’ concerns and fostering a sense of dignity and purpose for program participants.”

For more information or to register for the informational sessions, contact Carisa Chavez, Program Supervisor, at 760-757-2121, extension 6528, or via email at [email protected].