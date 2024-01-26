MiraCosta College turns 90 this year

OCEANSIDE — MiraCosta College has launched a yearlong celebration of its 90th anniversary as a community college serving North San Diego County for nearly a century.

Once housed in a wing of Oceanside High School in 1934, MiraCosta today serves nearly 27,000 students across four campuses in Oceanside, Cardiff and Carlsbad, reflecting its mission to provide a wide array of educational pathways.

“As we celebrate our 90th year, we honor the legacy of those who came before us and pledge to continue providing transformative education and opportunities for all,” said MiraCosta President and Superintendent Sunita “Sunny” Cooke. “Since 1934, MiraCosta College’s commitment to excellence, access, success and inclusion has been consistently demonstrated, and the college is recognized as a national leader in equity and futures thinking.”

As a designated Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and a military-supportive college, MiraCosta confers over 85 degrees and certificates in healthcare, technology and the arts. It also offers associate degrees, university transfer programs and workforce readiness certificates, and is one of the original 15 California community colleges to offer a bachelor’s degree.

MiraCosta College’s efforts have led to national recognition, like its designation as a national Achieving the Dream Leader College and being named by the Aspen Institute as one of the top 150 U.S. Community Colleges for consecutive years.

The college’s alumni have a significant impact, with approximately 90% of graduates remaining in San Diego County, contributing to the economy and health of the region.

The 90th anniversary celebration will showcase the completion of various construction projects, including the new Kinesiology, Health and Nutrition building, gymnasium, the Student Services building, Library and Learning Commons and the Nursing Simulation Labs – all funded by the $455 million Measure MM bond.

“Together with our community partners and dedicated faculty and staff, we will continue to transform lives and shape the future of education in our region and nation,” Cooke said.

More details on upcoming 90th-anniversary events and initiatives will be announced in the coming months.